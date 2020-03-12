Trump to meet Irish PM as fall-out from EU travel ban continues – live updates

Market turmoil follows Trump announcement of coronavirus travel ban on Eu passengers

‘He’s gonna get us all killed’: sense of unease after Trump coronavirus speech

10.40am GMT

Glorious morning. On 26 February Donald Trump talked about that america had 15 circumstances of the coronavirus, and that “the 15 inside of some days goes to be proper down to nearly 0, that’s a attractive good job we’ve accomplished.”

It’s now 15 days later, america has 1,312 circumstances, and has observed 38 deaths. The NBA season has been suspended. These days’s data is likely to be dominated via the administration’s endured efforts to get on best of the catastrophe, and the fall-out from the sweeping travel ban for company from Europe that Trump launched final night.

