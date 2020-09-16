Trump Tweets Faked Video of Biden Grooving to NWA’s ‘F— tha Police’

Donald Trump twice posted a bogus video on Twitter of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, falsely edited to embrace NWA’s “F— tha Police” and make it appear to be Biden was praising the ’80s protest music.

At 12:17 a.m. ET Wednesday, Trump tweeted the video, asking, “What is that this all about?” Trump once more tweeted the video later Wednesday morning, with the odd remark, “China is drooling. They’ll’t imagine this!”

Neither of the president’s tweets present any acknowledgement that the video is faux.

Twitter labeled the faux video as “manipulated media,” noting in a message linked from the warning that the video got here from a Biden marketing campaign occasion Tuesday in Florida celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. On the occasion, Biden really had performed the hit music “Despacito” after being launched by singer Luis Fonsi, after which he stated, “I’ll let you know what, if I had the expertise of anybody of these individuals I’d be… elected president by acclamation.” (The true video from the occasion was tweeted by CNN reporter Sarah Mucha.)

The faux Biden video was created by meme creator The United Spot, which says within the YouTube description on its channel, “We make photos speak, all movies are 100% parody/satire.” (United Spot’s Twitter account bio doesn’t embrace that information; United Spot claims that it has been “Shadow Banned On Twitter.”) The NWA video is an try to play off Trump’s repeated false claims that Biden helps defunding police departments.

Within the 2020 election yr, Twitter has extra actively flagged Trump’s posts if they’re deceptive or factually incorrect. In March, Twitter affixed the “manipulated media” label to a tweet posted by Trump’s head of social media — and retweeted by the president — that included a video of Biden that was deceptively truncated to make it appear as if Biden admitted Trump’s re-election was inevitable.

In Might, Twitter utilized a warning label hiding a put up by Trump about deploying drive towards crowds in Minneapolis that included the phrase “when the looting begins, the capturing begins,” after Twitter decided that the tweet broke its guidelines glorifying violence.