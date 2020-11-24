Trump Tweets Randy Quaid Videos About Election Fraud

President Trump retweeted a collection of weird video from actor Randy Quaid on Twitter Tuesday morning, whereas President-elect Joe Biden additional ready to take workplace by setting his transition staff and members of his Cupboard.

Quaid’s first video that Trump retweeted was initially posted greater than a yr in the past on Oct. 12, 2019. In it, the actor speaks on to the digital camera, blasting the silencing of conservative voices, the pharmaceutical and technological industries and the downfall of America.

“Is that this the way in which America goes? From George Washington to George Soros? From oceans white with foam to a socialist swap. Is that this the way in which America goes? Is that this actually our future? Get up you sleeping big, the lilliputians have tied you down with their unbelievable goals of icebergs melting into dinosaurs and prepare tracks stretching throughout the Pacific water. Trump trumpets reveille,” he says within the video, ending by shouting “A day of reckoning is nigh! Get up!”

Trump then quoted three of Quaid’s tweets from final week, all of that are disputed by Twitter for alleging election fraud, together with one saying the president would “clear up the stench of the 2020 Election Hoax.”

Lastly, Trump retweeted a weird video of Quaid talking in a good close-up to the digital camera whereas neon lights flash round him, saying “Fox Information daytime rankings have accomplished collapsed.”

Trump’s retweets of Quaid’s posts come after Normal Companies Administrator Emily Murphy knowledgeable Biden that the Trump administration is able to formally start the presidential transition, almost two weeks after Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election.

On Monday, Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris met with a bipartisan group of U.S. mayors and set a number of members of his Cupboard, together with Alejandro Mayorkas as secretary of homeland safety, Anthony Blinken as secretary of state and Avril Haines as director of nationwide intelligence.

Quaid was nominated for an Oscar in 1973 for “The Final Element,” and he gained a Golden Globe for taking part in President Lyndon B. Johnson in “LBJ: The Early Years” in 1987. For the reason that 2000s, Quaid has confronted a number of authorized issues. In September 2010, he and his spouse had been charged with housebreaking, failed to seem in courtroom, fled to Canada and had been deported in 2015.