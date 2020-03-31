Trump uses White House coronavirus briefing to promote corporate allies – video

US president Donald Trump makes use of his White Area coronavirus briefing to promote firms doing their ‘patriotic duty’ through producing or donating scientific equipment to fulfill The us’s most urgent needs. ‘What they’re doing is unbelievable,’ he acknowledged. ‘These are good firms.’ Trump invited CEOs from MyPillow, Honeywell, Jockey World, Procter & Gamble and United Utilized sciences to make transient speeches to the click accrued throughout the Rose Garden. Trump offered MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell as a ‘good buddy’ saying, ‘Boy, do you promote those pillows, it’s incredible what you do’

Coronavirus – latest updates

See all our coronavirus safety

Proceed learning…

