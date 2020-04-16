Trump wades further into China Covid-19 row as focus turns to easing lockdowns

US president asks ‘do you really think about those numbers?’ and provokes indignant response from editor of World Events by way of repeating claims virus acquired right here from a lab

Coronavirus – latest updates

See all our coronavirus safety

Donald Trump has as soon as extra puzzled China’s transparency over the coronavirus outbreak, casting doubt on the origins of the virus and selection of circumstances, while signalling america would rapidly join nations all through Europe in easing its lockdown.

“Do you really think about those numbers on this enormous nation identified as China?” america president talked about, when requested regarding the severity of america demise toll at a White Area press briefing. “We doc the whole lot, we’re reporting the circumstances and our reporting is great. We’re reporting each demise.”

Proceed learning…

