General News

Trump: ‘You don’t know what the coronavirus numbers are in China’ – video

March 27, 2020
1 Min Read




44 minutes in the past
Information Articles

US president Donald Trump has carried out down figures that uncovered the rustic now has the good number of coronavirus situations on the planet, insisting ‘you don’t know what the numbers in China are’. Trump added he’s due to speak with Chinese language language chief Xi Jinping, while explaining why he continues to call Covid-19 the ‘China virus’ in spite of his plea earlier this week to protect Asian-Americans from racism. 

  • US surpasses China for good number of confirmed Covid-19 situations on the planet

Proceed finding out…



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment