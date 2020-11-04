Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Boarded Up on Election Day

President Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and different buildings on Hollywood Boulevard have been boarded up with plywood forward of Election Day outcomes.

On Tuesday morning, the star was coated with plywood and had guardrails surrounding it, stopping individuals from getting too shut. An indication saying “No public entry” was hanging on the barrier.

Trump’s star has been a beacon for vandalism throughout his 4 years within the White Home. It’s been destroyed not less than 4 occasions throughout his administration, together with twice in October.

James Otis, who has beforehand vandalized Trump’s star, destroyed it with a pickaxe on Friday morning. It’s attainable the star has remained boarded up since Friday and was deliberately left protected going into Election Day. Otis has additionally claimed that he was behind an earlier vandalism in October, when somebody dressed because the Unimaginable Hulk destroyed Trump’s star simply hours after he and Melania Trump introduced they’d examined constructive for coronavirus.

The star was additionally vandalized in 2016 and 2018. Trump acquired the consideration in 2007 within the TV class for producing nationwide magnificence pageants.

Many companies across the nation have boarded up their home windows and brought additional safety precautions in case of protests after Tuesday’s election outcomes. A number of places alongside Hollywood Boulevard have finished the identical, together with the El Capitan Leisure Middle, Ripley’s Consider It or Not museum and a number of other buying areas.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has condemned all destruction to the celebs, noting that the harm constitutes a felony and the group should pay to have them mounted.

“Any star which is vandalized or destroyed, regardless of which honoree it belongs to, will likely be changed by the Hollywood Historic Belief, a non-profit, non-partisan group. The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a historic landmark which celebrates the skilled contributions of the inductees. The celebs, as soon as put in, are thought-about half of the historic material of the Walk,” stated Rana Ghadban, president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce after the primary October incident. “When persons are indignant with one of our honorees, we might hope that they’d mission their anger in additional constructive methods than to vandalize a California state landmark. Our democracy relies on respect for the regulation. Individuals could make an actual distinction by voting and never destroying public property.”