Trump’s Message to Capitol Protesters: ‘Go House, We Love You’

President Donald Trump launched a chilling, pre-taped video telling his mob of supporters overtaking the U.S. Capitol, “Go residence. We love you, you’re very particular.”

“I do know your ache, I do know you’re harm. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election and everybody is aware of it, particularly the opposite facet. However you have got to go residence now. We have to have peace. We have to have legislation and order. We have to respect our nice folks in legislation and order,” Trump posted on Twitter. “We don’t need anyone harm. It’s a really powerful time frame. There’s by no means been a time like this, the place such a factor occurred, the place they may take it away from all of us. From me, from you, from our nation. This was a fraudulent election, however we will’t play into the fingers of those folks. We have to have peace. So go residence. We love you, you’re very particular. We’ve seen what occurs, you see the best way others are handled which are so dangerous and so evil. I do know you ways really feel. However go residence, and go residence in peace.”

Minutes earlier than Trump posted his video, President-elect Joe Biden took to reside TV to denounce the “siege” on the Capitol and demanded Trump do the identical.

“This isn’t dissent. It’s dysfunction. It’s chaos. It’s bordering on sedition. And it should finish. Now. I name on this mob to pull again and permit the work of democracy to go ahead. You’ve heard me say earlier than in a special context, the phrases of a president matter,” Biden stated. “Irrespective of how good or dangerous that president is. At their finest, the phrases of a president can encourage. At their worst, they’ll incite. Due to this fact, I name on President Trump to go on nationwide tv now, to fulfill his oath, to defend the structure, and demand an finish to this siege.”

Like a lot of Trump’s tweets within the days following the 2020 presidential election, Twitter flagged it as “disputed” and made it not possible to retweet, like or touch upon the put up from his account. Fb additionally eliminated the video from its platform.

Whereas Congress met to certify the outcomes of the 2020 election and declare Biden the winner, a mob of pro-Trump supporters breached the Capitol constructing, forcing lawmakers to evacuate and conceal beneath their desks. After declaring he wouldn’t help Trump’s baseless claims of voter fraud within the certification, Vice President Mike Pence was one of many folks evacuated from the Capitol.