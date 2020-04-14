General News

Trump’s ‘opening our country council’ still lacks any business leaders

April 14, 2020
1 Min Read




three hours in the past
Information Articles


Some executives are leery of being fascinated by a commerce panel that may develop to be as controversial as Trump’s earlier forays, which have been disbanded after plenty of CEOs resigned.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment