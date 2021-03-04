TrustNordisk Boards Psychological Drama ‘Copenhagen Does Exist’

TrustNordisk has boarded the brand new psychological drama with the working title “Copenhagen Does Not Exist,” directed by up-and-coming Danish director Martin Skovbjerg (“Sticks and Stones”). The movie is penned by Eskil Vogt, the critically acclaimed screenwriter of “Thelma “and “Blind.”

TrustNordisk has revealed the primary nonetheless for the movie (pictured) throughout the European Movie Market.

“The mission has an intriguing mystique and thrill to it that we can’t wait to see extra of. We’re completely satisfied to kick off EFM with this new movie, which simply began taking pictures, and look ahead to working with proficient Martin Skovbjerg,” mentioned Susan Wendt, the managing director of TrustNordisk.

“Copenhagen Does Not Exist” began taking pictures on March 1 and is predicted to have its native launch within the fall of 2022. The drama stars new expertise Jonas Holst Schmidt, Angela Bundalovic (“The Rain”), Zlatko Buric (“Pusher”), Christopher Læssø (“The Sq.”) and Vilmer Trier Brøgger, who additionally starred in Skovbjerg’s “Sticks and Stones”

Skovbjerg described the movie as “a snapshot of life as it’s proper now, on this second.

“My hope is that, as soon as the viewers will get up from their seats, they may mirror on what actually issues to them,” mentioned the helmer, including that the “finest movie experiences are those that keep in your physique.”

Talking of his work relationship with Vogt, he mentioned he cherished it from the primary web page of the script. “After I first learn the script, I had this Tintin-style second. What is going to occur on the following web page? The plot was so extraordinarily compelling, and it actually bought my mind working,” mentioned Skovbjerg.

The film is produced by Eva Jakobsen, Mikkel Jersin and Katrin Pors for Snowglobe. The movie is co-produced by Oslo Footage, Zentropa Sweden and Don’t Look Now with assist from the Danish Movie Institute, the Norwegian Movie Institute, the Swedish Movie Institute, Nordisk Movie & TVFond, Eurimages, The Media Program of the European Union, in collaboration with DanishBroadcasting Corp., SVT, Scanbox, and TrustNordisk.