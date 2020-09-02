TrustNordisk Closes Raft of Sales on ‘A Taste of Starvation’

TrustNordisk has closed a raft of offers on Christoffer Boe’s “A Taste Of Starvation,” the Danish romantic drama starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Recreation Of Thrones”) and Katrine Greis-Rosenthal (“A Lucky Man”).

The film, now in post-production and set for a Feb. 25 launch in Denmark, has impressed a digital actuality expertise “A Taste of Starvation – VR” which can also be directed by Boe and is being offered on the Venice Movie Pageant as half of the Venice VR Expanded program.

“A Taste of Starvation” has Coster-Waldau and Greis-Rosenthal play an influence couple throughout the Danish gourmand scene who run the highly-popular restaurant Malus in Copenhagen. The couple is prepared to sacrifice every little thing to realize their dream — getting the coveted Michelin star. Boe co-wrote the script with Tobias Lindholm, the writer-director of “A Struggle,” who co-wrote many movies by Thomas Vinterberg, together with his newest “One other Spherical.”

Since boarding the undertaking final yr, TrustNordisk has bought it to Capella Movie (Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan), Vertigo Media (Hungary), BestFilm.eu (Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia), CatchPlay (Taiwan) and Cinemania Group (Albania, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia and Montenegro, Bosnia – Herzegovina, Kosovo, Macedonia).

“A Taste of Starvation” was produced by Louise Vesth for Zentropa and co-produced by Zentropa Sweden and Movie i Väst with help from the Danish Movie Institute, Svenska Filminstitutet and Nordisk Movie & TV Fond, in collaboration with TV 2 Danmark and SVT with improvement help from The Artistic Europe Programme – Media of The European Union.

The VR expertise, in the meantime, showcases the movie’s two protagonists, Coster-Waldau and Greis-Rosenthal, and revolves round a lady’s battle to outlive the expectations of trendy life, the place household, private freedom {and professional} ambition compete.



The undertaking makes use of a immersive kaleidoscope and distorts house and time. The workforce behind “A Taste of Starvation — VR” is not going to be bodily current in Venice, however will tune in stay from Copenhagen to do the press occasion just about. Producers are searching for worldwide distributors, venues or different collaborators that need to be half of the undertaking’s last stage.

At Venice, a phase of 15 minutes of the expertise can be unveiled to worldwide audiences. Nonetheless, the expertise’s design and visible polish can be perfected for its Danish public premiere in late February 2021.