TrustNordisk Sells ‘A Taste of Starvation’ to Magnolia, Flurry of Buyers

TrustNordisk has offered U.S. rights to “A Taste of Starvation,” an anticipated romantic drama starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Recreation of Thrones”) and Katrine Greis-Rosenthal (“A Lucky Man”), to Magnolia Footage.

Directed by Christoffer Boe, “A Taste of Starvation” has additionally been acquired in a raft of territories, together with Germany (Koch Movies), Spain (Adso Movies), Brazil (Synapse) and Greece (Rosebud). TrustNordisk is unveiling an unique trailer of the film.

Boe co-wrote the script with Tobias Lindholm, the writer-director of “A Struggle,” who co-wrote many movies by Thomas Vinterberg, together with his newest, the Mads Mikkelsen-starring “One other Spherical.”

“A Taste of Starvation” has Coster-Waldau and Greis-Rosenthal play an influence couple inside the Danish connoisseur scene who run the favored restaurant Malus in Copenhagen. The couple is prepared to sacrifice all the pieces to obtain their dream — getting the coveted Michelin star. Boe co-wrote the script with Lindholm.

The U.S. deal was negotiated by Magnolia’s government VP Dori Begley and senior VP of acquisitions John Von Thaden, and by Susan Wendt, CEO of TrustNordisk, on behalf of the filmmakers.

Magnolia has remained energetic regardless of a pandemic that has introduced the theatrical distribution panorama to its knees. The corporate has launched a number of films in latest months, together with “John Lewis: Good Hassle,” “Slay the Dragon” and “As soon as Have been Brothers.”

Since boarding “A Taste of Starvation” final 12 months, TrustNordisk has offered the movie to Capella Movie (Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan), Vertigo Media (Hungary), BestFilm.eu (Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia), CatchPlay (Taiwan) and Cinemania Group (Albania, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia and Montenegro, Bosnia – Herzegovina, Kosovo, Macedonia).

“A Taste of Starvation” was produced by Louise Vesth for Zentropa and co-produced by Zentropa Sweden and Movie i Väst with help from the Danish Movie Institute, Svenska Filminstitutet and Nordisk Movie & TV Fond, in collaboration with TV 2 Danmark and SVT, with growth help from The Inventive Europe Programme – Media of The European Union.