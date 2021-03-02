TrustNordisk Strikes Deals on Mads Mikkelsen Starrer Riders of Justice

TrustNordisk has closed key territory gross sales on “Riders of Justice,” Anders Thomas Jensen’s darkish comedy starring Mads Mikkelsen.

“Riders of Justice” revolves round a navy man Markus (Mikkelsen), who returns residence to his teenage daughter after his spouse dies in a tragic practice accident. When a passenger on the wrecked practice surfaces with claims of foul play, Markus begins to suspect the accident could have been a rigorously orchestrated assassination.

Nikolaj Lie Kaas, Lars Brygmann, Nicolas Bro, Gustav Lindh and Andrea H. Gadeberg additionally star. The film, which received 4 Danish Movie Awards, was produced by Sisse Graum Jørgensen and Sidsel Hybschmann for Zentropa Entertainments3.

Jensen is the screenwriter behind Susanne Bier’s Oscar-winning drama “In a Higher World.” His directorial credit embrace “Males & Hen,” “Adam’s Apples,” “The Inexperienced Butchers” and “Flickering Lights” — all of which star Mikkelsen.

TrustNordisk bought the movie to Canada (Mongrel Media), Spain (La Aventura), Italy (Koch Media Italy), China (Digital Cinema), Greece and Cyprus (Rosebud) and Korea (Watcha)

The movie is co-produced by Movie i Väst and Zentropa Sweden with help from the Danish Movie Institute’s Market Scheme, FilmFyn, Nordisk Movie & TV Fond and MEDIA, in collaboration with YouSee, TV 2 Denmark, YLE and SVT.

TrustNordisk’s EFM slate consists of Yngvild Sve Flikke’s “Ninjababy” which is taking part in within the Era 14plus and the International Part at SXSW, Martin Zandvliet’s “The Marco Impact,” Christian Tafdrup’s “Communicate No Evil,” John Andreas Andersen’s “The North Sea” and Jens Sjögren’s “I Am Zlatan.”