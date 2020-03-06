‘Truth Be Told’ Renewed for Season 2 at Apple

Apple has renewed the drama sequence “Reality Be Informed” for a second season.

Octavia Spencer will return for Season 2 as Poppy Parnell, with the second season specializing in a brand new case. The primary season follows Parnell, a podcaster, as she is compelled to reopen the homicide case that made her a nationwide sensation, and comes face-to-face with the person (Aaron Paul) she might have mistakenly helped to place behind bars.

Spencer can be an govt producer on the sequence, which hails from showrunner and govt producer Nichelle Tramble Spellman. Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter of Good day Sunshine additionally govt produce together with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for Chernin Leisure, and Mikkel Norgaard. Endeavor Content material produces.

“I can not wait to work with the proficient Nichelle, in addition to our companions at Apple, Good day Sunshine, Chernin Leisure Endeavor Content material, and the whole ’Reality Be Informed’ household to proceed increasing these characters and this world,” mentioned Spencer. “There may be a lot extra to discover and we’re are actually excited to start creating new episodes, storylines and characters.”

The eight-episode first season of the sequence was launched in December. It acquired unfavourable opinions from critics, with Selection’s Daniel D’Addario writing, “True-crime, as a style, tends at its worst to obsessively deal with defending or condemning people with out actually seeing them as folks. On this manner, ‘Reality Be Informed,’ a present that will get so much very fallacious, represents the sector it depicts completely.”

Since Apple launched Apple TV Plus in November, the streamer has renewed nearly its whole slate. That features reveals like “For All Mankind,” “Dickinson,” “See,” “Servant,” and “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet.” The service’s flagship present, “The Morning Present,” acquired a two-season order when it was first picked up in 2017.