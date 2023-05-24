Truth Be Told Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Criminal investigations are often handled by detectives and police. But what should someone do when they are accused of committing crimes? What will occur if justice is not served to them?

Why can’t the detectives do their duties? In the criminal podcast series Truth Be Told, the host is willing to give her life to establish the victims’ innocence.

It is an action-crime drama, Truth Be Told. Based on Kathleen Barber’s best-selling book Are You Sleeping?, it is an American television series. Two seasons have so far been made available. The programme received a score of 7.2/10.

Under the Apple TV name, Nichelle D. Tramble developed it. Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment, and Endeavour Content are the show’s producers. Elizabeth Spencer.

The protagonist of the tale is Poppy, a podcaster with extraordinary criminological expertise. She is needed to assist the police in solving the enigmatic crimes. The actor in the part is Octavia Spencer.

Truth Be Told’s central plot revolves around a real-life crime podcast, that’s a plot device that has a passing similarity to a different series, Only Murders within the Building, where the podcast was crucial to the development of each episode’s storyline, the character arcs, and the exploration of the mysteries by the season finale.

Truth Be Told takes a thorough approach to the storyline of its tale, in contrast to Only Murders at the Building, which was a comedy-drama series. This has caught the curiosity of many people all over the globe.

The show centres on a criminal podcaster who might or might not have mistakenly found a suspect guilty. As a result, she must reexamine the evidence and find justifications for her actions.

In “Her, Armed in Sorrow Sore,” the hunt for youngsters who have vanished is still underway.

After hearing of sixteen-year-old Drea Spivey’s death, Poppy (Octavia Spencer) decides to investigate the crime.

Poppy was allowed to conduct her own investigation by the neighbourhood police since they were more concerned with locating Emily Mills. The episode delivers an unexpected twist that keeps viewers interested despite its strange pacing.

Truth Be Told Season 3 Release Date

According to the production companies, there has been no formal notification about the release date of the series. The release of the next season, however, is anticipated towards the end the the year.

The series is anticipated to premiere on October 22, 2022, nevertheless. Also, we haven’t yet seen the series trailer. In order to offer the supporters some optimism, we must wait for Apple TV’s formal announcement.

The first season of the show premiered in December 2021, followed by the second season’s premiere in August 2022.

According to network executive Maisha Closson, a third season of the criminal drama was ordered in December 2021 and will premiere in the early 2023 season.

Truth Be Told Season 3 Cast

Octavia Spencer plays Poppy Parnell, a detective, and podcaster.

Michael Beach plays Ingram Rhoades, Poppy’s husband.

Elizabeth Perkins plays Melanie Cave, Warren’s mother.

Mekhi Phifer plays Markus Killebrew, a friend of Poppy and an ex-detective.

Tracie Thoms plays Desiree Scoville, Poppy’s sister.

Haneefah Wood plays Cydie Scoville, Poppy’s sister.

Tami Roman plays Lillian Scoville, Poppy’s stepmother.

Ron Cephas Jones plays Shreve, Poppy’s father.

Kate Hudson plays Micah Keith, Poppy’s childhood friend.

David Lyons plays Inspector Aames, a detective who was assigned to the case of Keith’s husband’s murder.

Katherine LaNasa plays Noa Havilland, producer of the podcast.

Aaron Paul plays Warren Cave (Season 1), an accused murderer.

Hunter Doohan plays young Warren Cave.

Lizzy Caplan as Josie and Lanie Buhrman play a pair of twin sisters.

Nic Bishop plays Chuck Buhrman, father of twin sisters.

Annabella Sciorra plays Erin Buhrman, mother of twin sisters.

Molly Hagan plays Susan Carver, the twin’s aunt.

Billy Miller plays Alex Dunn, Lanie’s husband.

Everleigh McDonell plays Ella Dunn, Lanie’s daughter.

Brett Cullen plays Owen Cave, Warren’s father.

Truth Be Told Season 3 Trailer

Truth Be Told Season 3 Plot

The protagonist of the narrative is a detective and podcaster called Poppy who has a strong background in crime.

The performer is Octavia Spencer. She has several mishaps and is willing to sacrifice her life and assets in order to uncover the truth and pursue justice.

On December 6, 2019, through January 10, 2020, the first two episodes of the series’ first season were released. Poppy was approached by the police to assist with a specific case.

She said that Warren Cave was responsible for the twin girls’ father’s death twenty years before. According to Cave, she has been charged with murder. Eight episodes made up the first season.

August 20, 2021, to October 22, 2021, are the dates for the second season. The story comes to a close when Poppy runs across Micah Keith, an old acquaintance.

Police dismissed the charges after learning that Keith’s spouse had been killed. Poppy was forced to demonstrate her friendship when Keith asked for her friend’s assistance in solving the case.

Her personal life suffers as a result of this, which also affects her work life. Ten episodes made up the second season.

Poppy will deal with a brand-new case in the next season. According to rumours, Gabrielle Union will play Eva on the programme.

She is a fantastic and self-assured principal who is caught in an unforeseen circumstance.

Aaron Paul portrayed Warren Cave in the previous season’s episode, while Kate Hudson played Keith.

It is anticipated that season 3 will also include some intriguing crimes and exciting events.

Every season, Spencer receives a new case and a fresh co-star to work with. This time around, we’re hoping to witness some incredible tales.

According to rumours, Truth Be Told Season 3 would have Poppy focusing on Eva’s case as she gets involved in a negative event.

The series, which is based upon Kathleen Barber’s 2017 book “Are You Sleeping,” examines both the consequences of pursuing justice in view of a wide audience as well as America’s obsession with real crime.

Chuck Buhrman’s wife as well as two young girls, Lanie and Josie, find him deceased in their house during a Halloween party.

After 19 years, Poppy plants Lanie’s testimony on the comic strip and starts to think that the girl remains wanted.

In addition, she generally abides by her remorse about presenting Warren which a beast in her short poems all those years ago, as we learn. Poppy’s unease leaves Warren adrift for the time being.

The suspicion is placed on her mother, Chuck’s lover Erin, after it is revealed in Lanie’s childhood notebook that she was regularly sexually assaulted by her father.

Soon later, Lanie is sacked from her position as an end-of-life carer for failing to take her clients’ prescriptions.