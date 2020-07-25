Truth Seekers Amazon release date – when is Nick Frost and Simon Pegg’s new series coming out?

Nick Frost and Simon Pegg are teaming up once more for a new Amazon Prime series, with the Shaun of the Lifeless/Scorching Fuzz actors each co-writing (with Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz) and starring in a story of paranormal investigators known as Truth Seekers.

“It’s been nothing however a joyride in seeing this mad story of paranormal conspiracy unfold in all its understated brilliance,” Frost stated of the partnership with Amazon Prime – however what can we anticipate from the new series? Who else stars in it, and what sort of supernatural creatures will Frost and Pegg be going through?

Try every part we find out about Truth Seekers under.

When is Truth Seekers coming out?



Amazon have but to announce an official release date for Truth Seekers, solely noting that the sci-fi/fantasy/horror comedy will arrive “later this yr” on their platform.

At an informed guess, we’d assume the series would arrive in autumn 2020, however we’ll maintain you posted with extra updates.

Truth Seekers can be eight episodes lengthy, with each entry directed by The Mistaken Mans’ Jim Subject Smith.

Is there a Truth Seekers trailer?

Sure! A brief Truth Seekers teaser debuted at [email protected] introducing us to the characters and world of the series, and now you can watch it above.

Filled with spooky creatures, darkish magic and speak of parallel universe, the teaser’s tagline – “the reality is manner, manner on the market” – seems to be certain to vow some really bizarre and fantastic episodes going ahead.

Truth Seekers solid on Amazon

Nick Frost leads the series as Gus, described as a lonely man who works at “essentially the most boring job you may have” – putting in broadband. Nonetheless, he makes use of this job as a canopy for his true ardour, which has him examine unusual phenomena for an internet viewers.

Simon Pegg stars as Gus’ boss Dave, the top of the broadband firm who could have some nefarious motives.

The series additionally stars Samson Kayo as Elton, Emma D’Arcy as Astrid, Susie Wokoma as Helen, Malcolm McDowell as Richard and The Mighty Boosh’s Julian Barratt as Dr. Peter Toynbee.

What is Truth Seekers about?

In keeping with Amazon Truth Seekers is “a horror comedy series a couple of staff of part-time paranormal investigators who staff as much as uncover and movie ghost sightings throughout the UK, sharing their adventures on an internet channel for all to see.

“Nonetheless, as they stake out haunted church buildings, underground bunkers and deserted hospitals with their array of selfmade ghost-detecting gizmos, their supernatural experiences develop extra frequent, extra terrifying and even lethal, as they start to uncover a conspiracy that would result in Armageddon for all the human race.”

And based on the series’ co-creator, there was an enormous deal with discovering the stability between scares and laughs.

“I feel it was a mix of eager to get that X-Information sort of vibe but in addition wanting again to previous episodes of Arthur C. Clarke’s Mysterious World,” Nat Saunders stated.

“Studying previous books just like the Usbourne E book Of Ghosts and the sort of paranormal stuff that obsessed us when we have been rising up…We have been sort of pulling up from completely different sorts of locations.

“As Simon was saying, we wished to take the horror actually significantly and then make the comedy actually humorous. The horror stuff, it’s by no means spoofy, it’s homage if something. There is perhaps issues that you simply acknowledge from different movies and TV reveals, however hopefully we’ve sort of put a spin on them and taken them significantly.

“We haven’t finished a sort of goofy like ‘Let’s add some laughs to a traditional horror tropes scene,’ sort of factor.”