Truth Seekers release date, trailer and cast – when is it coming out?

The boys are again: Nick Frost and Simon Pegg – the duo behind Shaun of the Lifeless, Sizzling Fuzz and The World’s Finish – are reuniting for TV collection Truth Seekers. And, simply the just like the so-referred to as Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy, the eight-half collection guarantees loads of comedy-horror capers.

Nevertheless, not like lots of their earlier initiatives, Pegg gained’t be taking part in the story’s protagonist. As a substitute, that honour falls to Frost, who’ll painting lead Gus Roberts, a broadband installer for fictional firm Symle.

Alongside assistant Elton John (not that one, one performed by Samson Kayo), Gus will stake out haunted church buildings, deserted hospitals and underground bunkers along with his ghost-detecting do-it-yourself devices.

What can we anticipate from the brand new collection? Who else stars in it, and what sort of supernatural creatures will Frost and Pegg be going through?

Try every thing we find out about Truth Seekers beneath.

When is Truth Seekers’ release date on Amazon?



All eight episodes of Truth Seekers might be accessible to look at on Friday thirtieth October on Amazon Prime Video. You possibly can join Prime with a free 30 day free trial.

This differs to many different Amazon titles, equivalent to The Boys, that are launched weekly.

Is there a Truth Seekers trailer?

Sure! Amazon have now launched a full trailer for the collection. Not solely does it introduce Frost as broadband engineer Gus Roberts, however the sneak peek additionally teases ghost sightings, exploding heads and a lot of creepy corridors.

A brief Truth Seekers teaser additionally debuted at [email protected] in July 2020.

Filled with spooky creatures, darkish magic and speak of parallel universe, the teaser’s tagline – “the reality is approach, approach on the market” – seems to be certain to vow some really bizarre and great episodes going ahead.

In run as much as the collection, Amazon Prime Video have additionally launched a number of new clips from the present.

Truth Seekers cast on Amazon

Nick Frost leads the Truth Seekers cast as Gus, described as a lonely man who works at “essentially the most boring job you could possibly have” – putting in broadband. Nevertheless, he makes use of this job as a canopy for his true ardour, which has him examine unusual phenomena for a web-based viewers.

Simon Pegg stars as Gus’ boss Dave, the pinnacle of the broadband firm who might have some nefarious motives.

The collection additionally stars Samson Kayo as Elton, Emma D’Arcy as Astrid, Susie Wokoma as Helen, Malcolm McDowell as Richard and The Mighty Boosh’s Julian Barratt as Dr Peter Toynbee.

What is Truth Seekers about?

In response to Amazon Truth Seekers is “a horror-comedy collection a couple of group of half-time paranormal investigators who group as much as uncover and movie ghost sightings throughout the UK, sharing their adventures on a web-based channel for all to see.

“Nevertheless, as they stake out haunted church buildings, underground bunkers and deserted hospitals with their array of do-it-yourself ghost-detecting gizmos, their supernatural experiences develop extra frequent, extra terrifying and even lethal, as they start to uncover a conspiracy that might result in Armageddon for all the human race.”

And based on the collection’ co-creator, there was a giant concentrate on discovering the steadiness between scares and laughs.

“I feel it was a mix of eager to get that X-Information type of vibe but additionally wanting again to outdated episodes of Arthur C. Clarke’s Mysterious World,” Nat Saunders stated.

“Studying outdated books just like the Usbourne Ebook Of Ghosts and the type of paranormal stuff that obsessed us when we had been rising up…We had been type of pulling up from completely different sorts of locations.

“As Simon was saying, we wished to take the horror actually severely and then make the comedy actually humorous. The horror stuff, it’s by no means spoof-y, it’s homage if something. There could be issues that you simply recognise from different movies and TV exhibits, however hopefully we’ve type of put a spin on them and taken them severely.

“We haven’t completed a type of goofy like ‘Let’s add some laughs to a traditional horror tropes scene,’ type of factor.”