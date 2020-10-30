Truth Seekers season 2 release date | Will Amazon make more episodes?

Nick Frost, Simon Pegg, haunted homes, creepy plague physician ghosts and flayed zombies: Amazon Prime Video’s Truth Seekers has all of it. Contemplating this, there’s completely no disgrace in bingeing your approach via the primary season’s eight episodes in a single sitting.

Nevertheless, after ending, you’ve most likely acquired one query in your thoughts (aside from when you ought to sleep with the lights on tonight): will there be a second season of Truth Seekers?

Right here’s all the things you have to know concerning the potential return of the Amazon horror-comedy caper.

Will there be a second season of Truth Seekers?

In the mean time, Amazon Prime Video hasn’t commissioned a second season of Truth Seekers.

Nevertheless, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost have mentioned they’d each be up for one more run of the present. Talking to RadioTimes.com on the Truth Seekers set, Pegg revealed: “I’m considering at the very least three seasons.”

He added: “We have now a multi-season arc. We have now this concept of how they progress and who (*2*) change into.

“I form of like the concept of restricted seasons. As a result of these days you get issues that go on for 10 years after which they run out of steam or they get cancelled. Now we’re within the period of one thing being one season or two seasons, there aren’t actually any guidelines any more. But when we are able to make a pleasant little one-to-three punch, that’ll be nice. We’ll see the way it goes!”

If different phrases, the ball’s fully in your court docket, Amazon.

When will a second season of Truth Seekers be launched on Amazon Prime Video?

With out the second season formally given a inexperienced gentle, it’s troublesome to offer an correct reply to this query. Nevertheless, if commissioned quickly, it’s actually potential new episodes might arrive by early 2022.

Who might be within the forged of Truth Seekers season two?

With out giving an excessive amount of away, most of the forged of season one are anticipated to return to their roles. This contains Nick Frost (Gus), Simon Pegg (‘Dave’), Elton (Simon Kayo) and Helen (Susan Wokoma).

Truth Seekers is out there to stream on Amazon Prime Video from thirtieth October 2020