Truth Test: Is there going to be a national lockdown once more because of the 3rd wave of Corona? Know the solution of the federal government…

Lockdown Newest Information: The havoc of the second one wave of corona within the nation has diminished to a super extent, however the conceivable 3rd wave has raised issues. Greater than 4 lakh instances registered day-to-day have now been diminished to 40-50 thousand. Then again, warning may be being taken in regards to the new sorts of Corona. When the havoc of the second one wave subsided, the states imposed lockdown (Lockdown) liberate by way of deleting (Unencumber) began in a phased approach. Then again, the Middle has additionally directed the states to announce leisure and build up its scope best after seeing the location. In the course of the Corona disaster within the nation, then again, the fad of faux information or faux information has additionally larger to an extent. Additionally Learn – Lockdown Updates: Will the lockdown go back once more? Middle gave this instruction to those 14 states together with Rajasthan, Bengal, Himachal…

One such message goes viral, during which the 3rd wave of corona has began and as soon as once more the national lockdown. (National Lockdown) Claims to be made. It’s being claimed within the viral message that after once more the lockdown has been imposed within the nation until 31 July. Then again, this declare is faux and no such announcement has been made by way of the federal government. It was once informed by way of tweeting on behalf of PIB Truth Test that no such resolution has been taken by way of the federal government. Additionally Learn – Haryana Newest Marriage ceremony Pointers: New tips of Unencumber carried out in Haryana from as of late, this resolution relating to weddings…

One #faux Within the image, the 3rd wave of Corona has been claimed by way of quoting PM Modi and enforcing a lockdown.#PIBFactCheck Additionally Learn – Do you even have this 500 rupee be aware? So test briefly, RBI has given this giant knowledge, know what .. No such announcement has been made by way of the PM.

️Please don’t percentage such deceptive messages.

बचाव️To give protection to from corona, covid should undertake suitable conduct. percent.twitter.com/Ls1UoibQRc — PIB Truth Test (@PIBFactCheck) June 30, 2021

PIB Truth Test tweeted, a pretend image has been claimed by way of PM Modi to begin the 3rd wave of corona and impose lockdown. Allow us to let you know that no such announcement has been made by way of the PM. Along side this, it has additionally been stated from PIB that please don’t percentage such deceptive messages. To forestall corona, Kovid should undertake suitable conduct.

Declare: ₹ 500 be aware must no longer be taken during which inexperienced stripe isn’t close to RBI Governor’s signature however close to Gandhiji’s image.#PIBFactCheck: this declare #faux is. @RBI In line with this, each kinds of notes are legitimate. For more info discuss with: https://t.co/DuRgmS0AkN percent.twitter.com/2buOmR4iIv — PIB Truth Test (@PIBFactCheck) June 25, 2021

Previous in a message, it was once being claimed that 500 rupees be aware must no longer be taken, during which the fairway strip isn’t close to the RBI Governor’s signature however close to the image of Gandhiji. PIB additionally termed that declare as faux and stated that in step with RBI, each kinds of notes are legitimate.

Allow us to tell that 48,786 new instances of corona have been registered within the nation on Thursday and right through this time 1005 other folks misplaced their lives. Then again, 61,588 other folks have additionally been cured within the closing 24 hours. There are these days 5,23,257 lively instances within the nation and up to now 2,94,88,918 other folks have defeated Corona. The whole collection of inflamed other folks in India has larger to three,04,11,634 and up to now 3,99,459 other folks have develop into sufferers of this fatal virus.