Try Spelunky 2 free for a limited time with Nintendo Switch Online – download now and get ready to explore

Nintendo invites us to install the game right now and wait for the free trial period to activate.

Spelunky 2 is one of those games that, through complex levels and unbridled action, invites us to polish our reflexes to the max. Mossmouth’s work has been available on Nintendo Switch since last summer, and now members of the Big N urge us to try it for free for a limited time with Nintendo Switch Online.

The free test will take place from May 25 to 31This option will be active from May 25 to 31, but now we can download it and prepare to explore labyrinthine corridors, caves full of dangers and dungeons full of loot. As has happened with other games, this opportunity is integrated into the Nintendo Switch sample title program, only available to users subscribed to its online service.

Spelunky 2 follows in the footsteps of the Mossmouth prequel with platforming that will challenge even the most experienced player in this genre. Through various phases where there is no lack hostile characters and risky events For our physical integrity, the title puts us in the shoes of an explorer (daughter of the protagonist of the first Spelunky) who must look for her family while collecting rewards of all kinds.

In our analysis of Spelunky 2 we define this game as a sequel that lives up to the myth created by Mossmouth and one of the best experiences of 2020. In fact, the work has managed to put more of everything without losing an iota of its essenceso it will be ideal for all players who enjoy challenges that require large doses of patience and coordination.

