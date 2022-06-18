Try up to 30 demos for free thanks to the upcoming Xbox event as part of Summer Game Fest

Microsoft has announced the [email protected] Summer Game Fest Event, which runs from June 21-27.

Although the Xbox and Bethesda event that is part of the Summer Game Fest was held last Sunday, Microsoft continues with the promotion and has announced the celebration of the third annual event [email protected] Summer Game Fest Demo Eventwhich will allow us to try many games.

We will be able to try them from June 21 to 27Independent developers for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S will make available to users 30 Game Demos That Haven’t Been Released Yet throughout a week. We won’t have to wait too long, since it will start next Tuesday, extending from June 21 to 27 of the same month.

Xbox has stated that these are playable tests of titles that are still unfinished, so it is possible that the experience will be altered in the final versions. At the moment the complete list is unknown, but we do know the identity of four of the chosen ones: Batora: Lost Haven, Broken Pieces, Severed Steel y Tinykin. We will find them in the Dashboard of the consoles.

While waiting to know the list of the 30 demos, it is worth remembering that we are in a very appropriate month for this type of test. The Steam Next Fest It’s been up and running for a few days, and we’ve selected a few demos for you that we recommend you take a look at on your PC.

More about: Xbox, Demos, [email protected] and Summer Game Fest.