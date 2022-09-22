Try Warhammer 40K: Darktide for free in its new PC beta: we tell you how to participate

The next and most anticipated game in the Warhammer universe is about to hit our computers. After being delayed, Darktide will be released next November 30but its developers don’t want you to spend the next two months just waiting, so they’ve opened a closed beta that you can sign up for now.

From October 14 to 16, you’ll be able to try out Warhammer 40K: Darktide, the new Left 4 Dead-style game set in this universe, if you’re lucky. Since Fatshark they have opened its new closed betaand whether you can participate (or not) will not depend only on chance, but on several factors, such as your hardware and your experience playing titles of this style.

If you participated in the previous test, you should know that this time you will have more content than in the previous one, as well as being able to play with more players than before. Yes indeed, you will still have limits, such as the selection of weapons, levels, missions and enemies. On the other hand, the progress you make will not be saved to use when the title comes out.

In order to sign up for the test and have a chance to participate in it, you have to go to the official website of the game. After this, you will receive a form that will evaluate you to know if you are the ideal Darktide player. You do not need to have reserved the title to be able to play this beta.

Please note that this beta will be PC exclusive, so you will not be able to play with friends who want to try the title on consoles. On the other hand, it will be available both through Steam and using the Microsoft Store. The title will not reach other stores, such as Epic Games.