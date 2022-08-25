Trying to understand the mess that Renfe has created with the sale of free season tickets: what can be bought, what cannot and where

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

Having seen what was seen, it seemed evident that today, August 24, the sale of free Renfe season tickets was going to generate confusion. After the railway company said that on August 8 the registry would be opened on its website to request subscriptions to finally pick up cable and clarify that no, today is the day of the sale and everything is indeed a mess.

Why? Because it would be expected that, given that Renfe announced on August 8 that registrations would be opened on the web to obtain season tickets, today users could access the web to obtain season tickets. But it turns out that no, not all subscriptions can be purchased on the web. To remove them you have to either use one or another app or go to a station and buy them physically.

First: the dates

As everything has been quite chaotic, we are going to review the key dates of the free Renfe season ticket:

  • august 24: Subscriptions can be requested, but cannot be used yet as they are not valid for now. The subscription can be purchased at any time, it is not necessary to do it today.
  • September 1st: subscription validity begins. It will be on September 1 when users can take advantage of the subscription.
  • December 31: subscription ends.

In a few words, from today they can be bought but it will not be until September 1 that we can use them.

The mess with the fertilizers

Now that we know the dates, let’s try put order into what is happening with Renfe season tickets. On the one hand, there are subscriptions that can be purchased through the web and others that cannot. Some have bail, others do not. Some have requirements to take into account, others less. It can be chaotic, so let’s go by parts.

Commuter and Rodalí Service

Surroundings

Image: Hugh Llewelyb licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Commuter and Rodalí Service

precio

Free

validity

September 1 – December 31

Points of sale

Renfe Cercanías app (iOS, Android)

vending machines

station ticket office

When can you buy?

Of

Can you buy on the web?

No

Specific information per core

Asturias

Neighborhoods Catalonia

Bilbao

Cadiz

Madrid

Málaga

Murcia/Alicante

Santander

Saint Sebastian

Sevilla

Valencia

Zaragoza

Should it be validated?

Yes, at the beginning of the trip and, in some cases, at the exit

It can be validated at the turnstile, vending machines and lockers

Bail

10 euros

To recover it, you must have made a minimum of 16 trips in the four months of validity.

Medium Distance Service

Middle distance

Image: Falk2 licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0.

Medium Distance Service

precio

Free

validity

September 1 – December 31

Points of sale

vending machines

station ticket office

Can you buy on the web?

No

destinations

At the time of purchase, you must choose the stations of origin and destination

Should it be validated?

Yes, at the beginning of each trip

It can be validated in the Renfe app (iOS, Android), Renfe website, self-service machines and station.

Renfe recommends online validation, except in Andalusia and Rodalíes regions

Bail

20 euros

To recover it, you must have made a minimum of 16 trips in the four months of validity.

High speed medium distance (Avant)

Avant

Image: Hugh Llewelyb licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

High speed medium distance (Avant)

precio

50% reduction on all Avant subscriptions

validity

September 1 – December 31

Points of sale

Renfe App (iOS, Android)

Renfe’s website

vending machines

station ticket office

When can you buy?

Starting September 1

Can you buy on the web?

Yes

destinations

Plus card: between 30 and 50 round trips indistinctly. Always on the same route, between two stations.
Plus 10 Normal and Student Card: 10 round trips indistinctly. Always on the same route, between two stations.
Plus Card 10-45: 10 round trips indistinctly. Always on the same route, between two stations.

validity and use of subscriptions

Plus Card: 90 days of validity and, within this, 60 days for its use from the date of travel of the first formalization. However, they cannot be used after January 31, 2023.
Plus 10 Normal and Student Card: 30 days from the date of purchase to make the first trip and, within those 30 days, 20 days for its use from that first formalization. Its use is limited until January 31, 2023.
Plus Card 10-45: the period of validity and use of 45 days from the date of purchase is maintained. However, they cannot be used after January 31, 2023.

Should it be validated?

Yes, at the beginning of each trip

It can be validated in the Renfe app (iOS, Android), Renfe website, self-service machines and station.

Bail

No

AVE and Long Distance

AVE

Image: Hugh Llewelyb licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

AVE and Long Distance

precio

50% reduction on all subscriptions for AVE and Long Distance

validity

September 1 – December 31

Points of sale

Renfe web

station ticket office

Agencies

telephone sale

When can you buy?

Starting September 1

Can you buy on the web?

Yes

destinations

Madrid-Palencia

Madrid-Zamora

León-Valladolid

León-Palencia

Burgos-Madrid

Burgos-Valladolid

Ourense-Zamora

Palencia-Valladolid

Huesca-Zaragoza

León-Segovia

Segovia-Zamora

Palencia-Segovia

Medina del Campo-Zamora

validity and use of subscriptions

30 days from the date of purchase for the first trip

Of those 30 days, 20 days for use from validation

Bail

No

Applicable discounts

Large family

Others

Does not accept payment with Renfe Points

It is nominative and non-transferable

Metric Gauge Services (Cercanías AM)

AM Commuters

Image: Marcos Maté Luna licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0.

Metric Gauge Services (Cercanías AMC)

precio

Free

validity

September 1 – December 31

Points of sale

Usual points of sale

vending machines

station ticket office

When can you buy?

Of

Can you buy on the web?

No

destinations

Unlimited travel to any origin destination in the core from September 1 to December 31, 2022

Should it be validated?

Yes, at the beginning of the trip and, in some cases, at the exit

It can be validated at the turnstile, vending machines and lockers

Bail

20 euros if you travel in Medium Distance

10 euros if you travel by Cercanías

To recover it, you must have made a minimum of 16 trips in the four months of validity

additional discounts

The only applicable discount in Cercanías and Media Distancia is the large family title

Others

For its issuance, the DNI and/or mobile phone will be recorded

As we can check, there are five subscriptions and each subscription has different processes. All, except the AVE and Larga Distancia, have in common that they cannot be purchased on the Renfe website. Those that can be purchased via the app, some require the Renfe app and others the Renfe Cercanías app, which are different applications.

Cover image | Hugh Llewelyn licensed under CC BY-SA 2-0

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here