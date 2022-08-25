Trying to understand the mess that Renfe has created with the sale of free season tickets: what can be bought, what cannot and where

Having seen what was seen, it seemed evident that today, August 24, the sale of free Renfe season tickets was going to generate confusion. After the railway company said that on August 8 the registry would be opened on its website to request subscriptions to finally pick up cable and clarify that no, today is the day of the sale and everything is indeed a mess.

Why? Because it would be expected that, given that Renfe announced on August 8 that registrations would be opened on the web to obtain season tickets, today users could access the web to obtain season tickets. But it turns out that no, not all subscriptions can be purchased on the web. To remove them you have to either use one or another app or go to a station and buy them physically.

First: the dates

As everything has been quite chaotic, we are going to review the key dates of the free Renfe season ticket:

august 24 : Subscriptions can be requested, but cannot be used yet as they are not valid for now. The subscription can be purchased at any time, it is not necessary to do it today.

: Subscriptions can be requested, but cannot be used yet as they are not valid for now. The subscription can be purchased at any time, it is not necessary to do it today. September 1st : subscription validity begins. It will be on September 1 when users can take advantage of the subscription.

: subscription validity begins. It will be on September 1 when users can take advantage of the subscription. December 31: subscription ends.

In a few words, from today they can be bought but it will not be until September 1 that we can use them.

The mess with the fertilizers

Now that we know the dates, let’s try put order into what is happening with Renfe season tickets. On the one hand, there are subscriptions that can be purchased through the web and others that cannot. Some have bail, others do not. Some have requirements to take into account, others less. It can be chaotic, so let’s go by parts.

Commuter and Rodalí Service



Commuter and Rodalí Service precio Free validity September 1 – December 31 Points of sale Renfe Cercanías app (iOS, Android) vending machines station ticket office When can you buy? Of Can you buy on the web? No Specific information per core Asturias Neighborhoods Catalonia Bilbao Cadiz Madrid Málaga Murcia/Alicante Santander Saint Sebastian Sevilla Valencia Zaragoza Should it be validated? Yes, at the beginning of the trip and, in some cases, at the exit It can be validated at the turnstile, vending machines and lockers Bail 10 euros To recover it, you must have made a minimum of 16 trips in the four months of validity.

Medium Distance Service



Medium Distance Service precio Free validity September 1 – December 31 Points of sale vending machines station ticket office Can you buy on the web? No destinations At the time of purchase, you must choose the stations of origin and destination Should it be validated? Yes, at the beginning of each trip It can be validated in the Renfe app (iOS, Android), Renfe website, self-service machines and station. Renfe recommends online validation, except in Andalusia and Rodalíes regions Bail 20 euros To recover it, you must have made a minimum of 16 trips in the four months of validity.

High speed medium distance (Avant)



High speed medium distance (Avant) precio 50% reduction on all Avant subscriptions validity September 1 – December 31 Points of sale Renfe App (iOS, Android) Renfe’s website vending machines station ticket office When can you buy? Starting September 1 Can you buy on the web? Yes destinations Plus card: between 30 and 50 round trips indistinctly. Always on the same route, between two stations.

Plus 10 Normal and Student Card: 10 round trips indistinctly. Always on the same route, between two stations.

Plus Card 10-45: 10 round trips indistinctly. Always on the same route, between two stations. validity and use of subscriptions Plus Card: 90 days of validity and, within this, 60 days for its use from the date of travel of the first formalization. However, they cannot be used after January 31, 2023.

Plus 10 Normal and Student Card: 30 days from the date of purchase to make the first trip and, within those 30 days, 20 days for its use from that first formalization. Its use is limited until January 31, 2023.

Plus Card 10-45: the period of validity and use of 45 days from the date of purchase is maintained. However, they cannot be used after January 31, 2023. Should it be validated? Yes, at the beginning of each trip It can be validated in the Renfe app (iOS, Android), Renfe website, self-service machines and station. Bail No

AVE and Long Distance



AVE and Long Distance precio 50% reduction on all subscriptions for AVE and Long Distance validity September 1 – December 31 Points of sale Renfe web station ticket office Agencies telephone sale When can you buy? Starting September 1 Can you buy on the web? Yes destinations Madrid-Palencia Madrid-Zamora León-Valladolid León-Palencia Burgos-Madrid Burgos-Valladolid Ourense-Zamora Palencia-Valladolid Huesca-Zaragoza León-Segovia Segovia-Zamora Palencia-Segovia Medina del Campo-Zamora validity and use of subscriptions 30 days from the date of purchase for the first trip Of those 30 days, 20 days for use from validation Bail No Applicable discounts Large family Others Does not accept payment with Renfe Points It is nominative and non-transferable

Metric Gauge Services (Cercanías AM)



Metric Gauge Services (Cercanías AMC) precio Free validity September 1 – December 31 Points of sale Usual points of sale vending machines station ticket office When can you buy? Of Can you buy on the web? No destinations Unlimited travel to any origin destination in the core from September 1 to December 31, 2022 Should it be validated? Yes, at the beginning of the trip and, in some cases, at the exit It can be validated at the turnstile, vending machines and lockers Bail 20 euros if you travel in Medium Distance 10 euros if you travel by Cercanías To recover it, you must have made a minimum of 16 trips in the four months of validity additional discounts The only applicable discount in Cercanías and Media Distancia is the large family title Others For its issuance, the DNI and/or mobile phone will be recorded

As we can check, there are five subscriptions and each subscription has different processes. All, except the AVE and Larga Distancia, have in common that they cannot be purchased on the Renfe website. Those that can be purchased via the app, some require the Renfe app and others the Renfe Cercanías app, which are different applications.

