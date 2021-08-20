TS ECET Effects 2021: Obtain Scorecard

Telangana TS ECET Effects 2021: Officers launched Telangana ECET check effects. As well as, the steering agenda has been made public. The next are the total main points.

The Telangana ECET check, which Polytechnic scholars in Telangana take to realize access into Engineering and B-Pharmacy, has been issued.

The chairman of the Telangana State Upper Training Council, Papireddy, introduced the consequences. In step with him, a complete of 24,000 scholars took the examination, of which 95.16 p.c certified.

Applicants can get their rank card by means of clicking this hyperlink: Click on Right here

In the meantime, the government will start counseling for the check on 24 of this month (August). From the twenty fourth to the twenty eighth of this month (August), applicants will have to make a slot reservation. The verification of certificate from 26 to 29 of this month (August).

Applicants will have to sign in for the Internet Choices between August 26 and August 31. Applicants who’ve registered for the internet choices will probably be allotted puts on September 2.

From September 2 to 7, applicants who’ve booked a seat are anticipated to sign in on-line. The definitive admission process will get started on 13 September.

Certificates verification takes position at the 14th. At the 14th and fifteenth, applicants will have to sign in for the internet choices. Applicants who’ve registered for the Internet Choices will probably be allotted seats at the seventeenth of this month.

For more info, officers suggest going to the web site.