Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon is Japan’s best-selling sport of the week

In relation to {hardware}, Nintendo Transfer continues to do its factor simply over a month for the OLED Transfer.

Once more, as we normally do each and every Thursday, we assessment the highest gross sales in Japan, because of the information supplied via Famitsu mag, and transferred via the Gematsu portal. The figures belong to the information got within the week of August 23-29 in bodily structure.

This is a very talked-about visible novel in JapanReviewing the {hardware} first, make a robust debut Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon, a visible novel that’s the first identify within the collection of remakes which can be creating a very talked-about saga in Japan. It’s to be had on PS4 and Nintendo Transfer and between the 2 programs it has reaped about 140,000 devices offered. No Extra Heroes 3 launches with a discreet 8,000 devices. You’ll see the Best Ten under.

Sport gross sales (gathered general)

[NSW] Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon (Aniplex, 08/26/21) – 72,237 (Novedad) [PS4] Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon (Aniplex, 08/26/21) – 66,171 (Novedad) [NSW] Ring Are compatible Journey (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 15,671 (2,788,621) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 14,838 (4,009,933) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 13,860 (2,153,053) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 12,023 (2,348,554) [NSW] Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyo Fight Royale !! (Konami, 08/12/21) – 9,491 (122,530) [NSW] Tremendous Ruin Bros. Final (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 8,536 (4,397,935) [NSW] No Extra Heroes III (Marvelous, 08/27/21) – 7,951 (Novedad) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Defend (The Pokemon Corporate, 11/15/19) – 7,499 (4,120,436)

In relation to consoles, shall we nearly do a template each and every week, as a result of Nintendo Transfer continues with an unbreakable rhythm and has put greater than 63,000 devices in Jap houses. The saga is adopted via PS5, which exceeds 20,000 consoles between its two codecs, whilst Xbox Collection narrowly surpasses 5,000.

Console gross sales (gathered general)

Transfer – 52,488 (16,959,653) Transfer Lite – 10,766 (4,030,951) PlayStation 5 – 17,852 (831,841) Xbox Collection X – 2,848 (56,941) Xbox Collection S – 2,821 (26,355) PlayStation 5 Virtual Version – 2,302 (163,740) PlayStation 4 – 2,067 (7,805,991) New 2DS LL (together with 2DS) – 509 (1,171,305)

