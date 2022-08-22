Tsuneko Sasamoto, photojournalism legend, dies at 107

Tsuneko Sasamoto

Tsuneko Sasamoto, the first female photojournalist in Japan, died on the 15th at the age of 107 in the Kamakura nursing home where she lived, southwest of her native Tokyo, local media reported today.

The photographer was fired at an intimate funeral by her relativesaccording to the Kyodo news agency.

The Hiroshima Genpatsu dome photographed in 1952.



A native of the Japanese capital, Sasamoto was born on September 1, 1914, shortly after the outbreak of the First World War.

Contrary to her father’s wishes, she dropped out of home economics studies to secretly enter a painting institute to pursue her dream of painting and worked as an illustrator at the then-named “Tokyo Nichinichi Shimbun”, today’s Mainichi newspaper, one of the with the largest circulation in the Asian country.

Tsuneko Sasamoto as a young woman became Japan’s first female photojournalist at the age of 26.

There she was recommended by the person in charge of the Society area of ​​the newspaper and At 26, she became Japan’s first female photojournalist.illustrating patriotic themes and portraying diplomatic envoys to the country, since he was not allowed to go to the front to document World War II.

The Japanese had among her main references the American photographer Margaret Bourke-White, the first woman war correspondent, among other milestones in her career.

Tsuneko Sasamoto in one of her photographic presentations.

Sasamoto would develop a large part of her work as an independent photographer, due to the reluctance at the time of the media in her country to hire women.

He portrayed post-war Japanese society, captured the devastated Hiroshima after the atomic bombing, covered numerous events of General Douglas MacArthur during the US occupation of Japan or the convulsive student protests of the late 1960s.

Politician and leader of the Socialist Party of Japan Inejiro Asanuma (1955)



Sasamoto was one of the founders in 1950 of the Japan Professional Photojournalists Society (JPS), of which she was an honorary member until 2011 and which still awards an award in her name.

The pioneering Japanese photojournalist published several books during her career and was still active in exhibitions and conferences past 100 years.

Periodista e historiador Tokutomi Soho (1957)



His accolades include the Lucie Award for Achievement in Photography, which he received in 2016.

In 2021 her figure was part of the exhibition “The New Woman behind the Camera” at the Metropolitan Museum (Met) in New York, which collected pioneering work by 120 women, from 20 countries, who shaped modern photography between 1920 and 1950.

(with information from EFE)

