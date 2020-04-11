General News

Tua Tagovailoa addresses health concerns ahead of draft: ‘It is a part of the sport’

April 11, 2020
Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa addressed recent issues about his nicely being on Instagram Friday, saying that accidents are certain to happen when you’re having fun with a contact sport. 



