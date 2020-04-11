Tua Tagovailoa addresses health concerns ahead of draft: ‘It is a part of the sport’

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa addressed recent issues about his nicely being on Instagram Friday, saying that accidents are certain to happen when you’re having fun with a contact sport.
three hours in the past
Sports activities
Depart a remark
Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa addressed recent issues about his nicely being on Instagram Friday, saying that accidents are certain to happen when you’re having fun with a contact sport.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment