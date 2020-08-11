Tua Tagovailoa Documentary Set at Fox Sports Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Fox Sports Films is ready to air “Tua,” a documentary about Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Selection has realized completely.

“Tua is a beloved younger star with an unimaginable story,” stated Charlie Dixon, Govt Vice President of Content material at Fox Sports. “We prefer to say, ‘Fox is Soccer’, and because it’s in our DNA, meaning offering the deepest perception into the game each on and off the sector. The movie’s stage of entry and pure emotion offers a brand new stage of appreciation for his journey.”

The movie is a part of Fox Sports Films’ MAGNIFY sequence and can delve into the previous yr of Tagovailoa’s life. Motivated by household assist and significant pundits alike, the previous College of Alabama quarterback works to beat a career-threatening damage forward of the 2020 NFL Draft. Whereas specializing in the previous yr’s damage comeback throughout one the best faculty soccer careers ever, the documentary additionally chronicles Tua’s evolution from childhood in Ewa Seashore, Hawaii.

Topics interviewed within the movie embrace Tagovailoa’s dad and mom in addition to Alabama coach Nick Saban, group orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Lyle Cain, and former NFL quarterbacks Trent Dilfer and Steve Younger.

“I’m enthusiastic about this movie for a 123 of causes, however primarily as a result of it represents the deep love and appreciation that I’ve for my tradition, my religion and, extra importantly, my household,” stated Tagovailoa. “I’m extraordinarily pleased with this challenge and the efforts it took to get right here. I stay up for sharing it with everybody.”

“Tua” will debut Sept. 6 at four p.m. ET on Fox. An eight-episode digital sequence, “Tua Talks” will launch on the Fox Sports app within the coming weeks.

Mitchell Hooper of Malka Media is the movie’s director. Scotty McKnight, government at Goat Farm Media, government produces together with Louis Krubich, founder and CEO of Malka Media, and Ryan Williams, accomplice at Athletes First. Nick Brown of Malka Media serves as producer.

As well as, Fox Sports Helps in partnership with Good Sports’ “Restore Play” initiative are making a donation totaling $111,111 in brand-new flag soccer tools and bodily health gadgets to be given to Boys & Ladies Golf equipment of America in Ewa Seashore, Tuscaloosa, and Miami. The donation, a nod to Tua’s new jersey no 1, honors the three communities which can be integral elements of his journey and offers alternatives for its youth to observe in his footsteps.