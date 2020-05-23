‘Tuca & Bertie’ Animated Series Revived at Adult Swim for Season 2 – Variety

Adult Swim plans to revive the much-praised “Tuca & Bertie,” greenlighting a second season of the animated collection that debuted final yr on Netflix.

Adult Swim has ordered 10 episodes of the grownup collection that revolves round two birds who’re greatest buddies and stay the identical residence constructing. The sophomore season is focused to premiere subsequent yr.

The collection hails from creator and government producer Lisa Hanawalt and Michael Eisner’s Tornante Co. Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong lead the voice solid that additionally consists of Steven Yuen.

“I’ve been a fan of Adult Swim reveals since my teenagers, so I’m thrilled to convey my beloved fowl to the celebration and be a brand new voice for a contemporary decade of absurd, irreverent, but heartwarming grownup animation,” stated Hanawalt.

Netflix’s determination to drop the collection was a shock final summer time. The primary season of “Tuca & Bertie” will stay on Netflix. Adult Swim has home rights to the second season.

Adult Swim has lengthy been a haven for offbeat animated collection. The channel that shares real-estate with Cartoon Community is understood for its irreverent and infrequently surreal toon collection resembling “Robotic Rooster,” “Rick and Morty” and “Aqua Teen Starvation Pressure.”

Adult Swim and its deep library of grownup animated collection is anticipated to get a lift from the launch subsequent week of HBO Max, the subscription streaming enterprise that goals to be a showcase for the wide selection of content material produced via father or mother firm WarnerMedia.

Along with Hanawalt, government producers of “Tuca & Bertie” are Haddish, Wong, Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Noel Vivid and Steven A. Cohen.