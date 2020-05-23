Tuca & Bertie picked up by Adult Swim after Netflix cancellation

Animated comedy Tuca & Bertie seems to be getting a second season after all – with Adult Swim having picked up the programme following its Netflix cancelation.

The present ran for one sequence final yr and received a legion of followers, resulting in a lot disappointment when it was not renewed for a second run by the streaming large.

However as reported by The Wrap, the sequence will now return in 2021 for ten new episodes in its new house, with Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong set to return to voice the titular characters.

Lisa Hanawalt, who created the present and beforehand served as a producer and manufacturing designer on Bojack Horseman, stated, “I’ve been a fan of Adult Swim reveals since my teenagers, so I’m thrilled to deliver my beloved fowl to the social gathering and be a brand new voice for a recent decade of absurd, irreverent, but heartwarming grownup animation.”

It isn’t but clear whether or not the sequence may even air within the UK – however it is not uncommon practise for E4 to broadcast Adult Swim reveals, with Rick and Morty and The Eric Andre Present amongst these to have been picked up by Channel four up to now.

Final yr, Hanawalt introduced that she was extraordinarily pleased with the present regardless of its cancellation after one sequence, tweeting, “Tuca & Bertie is every part I wished it to be: stunning, humorous, recent, loving, sexy, bizarre, experimental, comforting, and deep.

“Thanks to everybody who loves and helps T&B, and to everybody who was comforted and felt like this present gave you a voice. I’m hopeful we will discover a house for Tuca & Bertie to proceed their adventures.”

Nicely, now that house seems to have been discovered – so right here’s to a number of extra adventures…

The primary sequence of Tuca & Bertie is on the market to stream on Netflix – take a look at our record of the greatest Netflix sequence and the greatest Netflix motion pictures, or see what else is on with our TV Information.