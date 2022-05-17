Tuca Ferretti confessed how his time at Juárez FC was: “I made a big mistake”

Tuca pointed out that he took command of Juárez without giving it much thought (Photo: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril)

After Ricardo tuca Ferretti signed his resignation with the group of brave from Juarezfinished one more stage as Mexican soccer coach and marked his career with the worst result he could have added in his career because he was in the last place in the general table and his team had to pay the penalty for the quotient in the absence of the Liga MX promotion and relegation league.

And it is that since his departure from Tigres there had been no performance as lacking in victories as the one that obtained the tuca with the border set. Recently in an interview with ESPN revealed the intimate details that he lived inside the club and told what were his mistakes within the Ciudad Juárez squad and what he could not solve.

At first he pointed out that took command of Juarez without much thoughtthe first mistake that Ricardo Ferretti made since he did not see the possibilities and tools that he had within the border squad, so he considered that such decisions can be “expensive”.

Tuca could not fit in with the Braves (Photo: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril)

Although it did not achieve favorable results, the tuca He considered that he learned a lot during his time at the brave. This is how he explained it in an interview with David Faitelson and Roberto Gómez Junco:

“I feel good because I am a person who always seeks to learn (…) I feel that I get positive things out of all this. Naturally it was not pleasant but I learned and realized that many times the decisions made without much knowledge, brain, cost you more”, he pointed.

Another of the errors that he highlighted was the way in which he worked with the club and the squad, since the tuca He confessed that his past with Tigres diminished him since he still felt linked to them, so he still had the dynamics of working with them. felines from the UANL, so could not fit the brave.

“I made a big mistake of not interpreting well the group of players I had and was still married to 11 years before”

Tuca considered that when he arrived in Juárez he was still “married” to TIgres (Photo: REUTERS / Ibraheem Al Omari)

One of the images that remained etched in the memory of Mexican soccer fans was the sadness and tears that the Brazilian spilled from the coach’s bench brave because on the last day his team sentenced his defeat and the fine for relegation.

Thus made a balance of his career and affirmed that he has never considered himself as a technical directorbut a coach who accepts new projects and directs different teams.

“You all know my background but not everything has been flakes with honey, not. I have always had details, I have had players who have wanted to hit me (…) I have never considered myself a technical director, I consider myself a coach”.

It was the afternoon of Thursday, May 5, when Ricardo Tuca Ferretti formally resigned from the Bravos team (Photo: Twitter/@fcjuarezoficial)

Although at the moment the tuca He does not have any team for the Apertura 2022, he shared that he has received offers from other tournaments outside of Mexico; offers such as in Europe, Greece and Brazil have been part of the possibilities that the tuca in front; however, he made it clear that he will continue in Liga MX.

It was the afternoon of Thursday, May 5, when Ricardo tuca Ferretti formally resigned from the team brave and did not renew his contract for the following tournament. Through an official statement, shared by the board of directors of the border team on social networks, the announcement was made about the exit of tuca of the Juárez club.

“Futbol Club Juárez recognizes Ricardo Ferretti for the work done throughout his stay at our institution. After a meeting with the board, a mutual agreement was reached to leave the position, ”the club’s statement read.

