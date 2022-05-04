Tuca Ferretti could leave the direction of Bravos de Juárez

Tuca would seek to leave Juárez FC (Photo: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril)

The Closure 2022 It was the worst campaign he’s ever had. Ricardo tuca Ferretti as a coach in the First Division of Mexican soccer because with the brave de Juarez FC was at the bottom of the classification table with few 11 pointsplus his team finished the tournament at the bottom of the quotient table and you must pay the fine for “descending”.

The outlook for the naturalized Mexican would not be positive since his departure from the club would be very close and after commanding the brave for two seasons of MX League (Opening 2021 and Closing 2022), his era in the border city would end sooner than expected.

Throughout the afternoon of Tuesday, May 3, different versions circulated that put the tuca off the Juarez bench because of the results he added in the Shout Mexico 2022. The main reason was that Ricardo did not feel satisfied with the results he obtained with those from Ciudad Juárez, so he would abandon the project to look for another team for the 2022 summer market.

On the two occasions in which he raised the idea of ​​leaving Juárez FC, the board did not allow him to leave (Photo: Instagram/@fc_juarez)

Although so far it has not been disclosed what will happen to Ricardo Ferretti officially for the next tournament, different media pointed out that in common agreement with the board the former professional footballer would leave and would no longer be there for the campaign Opening 2022but so far there has been no official statement confirming said agreement.

It should be remembered that when Ferretti signed with brave if you god a one year contractso at the end of May 2022 the connection would have to be renewed tuca with the board, because if it is not achieved, the coach who was champion with Tigres would remain a free agent and could negotiate with another club.

And it is that the performance that the Chihuahua team showed did not please the native of Rio de Janeiro, even previously he would have already put his resignation on the table, according to ESPNbut on the two occasions in which he raised the idea of ​​​​leaving Juárez FC, the board did not allow him to leave and they looked for a way to convince him to stay longer.

The last image that Ferretti gave away during Clausura 2022 was in which he was seen crying from the club’s bench when Day 17 ended and lost 4-0 to Querétaro (Photo: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril)

The lack of a sports project and the constant fines brave to finish in the last places of the table have been the main characteristics of the club. Now by finishing in last place in the Clausura 2022 quotient, the club will not be relegated to the Second Divisionbut if will pay an amount close to 80 thousand pesos as part of the fines imposed by Liga BBVA MX.

tuca was presented in Ciudad Juárez as the new coach on June 3, 2021it was thought that the arrival of the coach would allow the squad to have a better performance since Ferretti had just competed in the Club World Cup with Tigres and the other championships that he added with other Liga MX teams.

During the press conference in which he was presented to the tuca Ferretti as the new coach stated that he would work to meet the goals of the club:

Tuca was presented in Ciudad Juárez as the new coach on June 3, 2021 (Photo: Twitter/@LigaBBVAMX)

“What you can expect from me is hard work, dedication, honesty, compliance. Seek the goal that has been set for me. That’s what I can commit to, work to the maximum so that we are satisfied with the results that we are obtaining”.

But the last image that Ferretti gave during Clausura 2022 was in which he was seen crying from the club’s bench when Day 17 ended and lost 4-0 to Querétaro.

