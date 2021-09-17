Tuca Ferretti’s past in Brazil that is little known

(Photo: REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari)

Today, September 15, Ricardo Ferretti He is serving 30 years as a coach in Mexican soccer, which makes him the only one who has directed so long uninterruptedly.

The highest league trophy winner in the history of Mexican soccer, next to the mythical Ignacio Nacho Trelles, is remembered for this facet, since practically The Tuca He has won it all in Mexico. But what happened to the Brazilian in his native country? Does it have some history?

Ricardo Ferretti de Oliveira was born on February 22, 1954 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Brother of the late star of the Botafogo in the sixties and seventies, Fernando Ferretti.

Fernando Ferretti, brother of Tuca, was a famous star of the Botafogo club in Rio de Janeiro (Photo: Archive / REUTERS)

It is said that that in Brazil when listening to the apellido Ferretti, you only think about him goalscorer of the albinegro club and not in the player and coach who went to make a career in Mexico.

Ferretti began his football career in the same team as his brother, Botafogo in 1968. In the Rio de Janeiro team, Fernando was already a well-known player, in fact, having been the league’s top scorer that season, attended the Olympic Games in Mexico with the Brazilian team in 1968, was the network breaker of the team with two touchdowns, sent off in the last group match against Nigeria and remaining in the group stage with the canarinha.

As his brother is already a consolidated player in Brazil, Ricardo began to play in the lower teams of the Rio club, he went to the first team where he had very few performances in tournaments, he entered on occasions of replacement by the holders Puruca or Cremilson. The opportunities were very few for The Tuca in Mario Zagallo’s set, which in fact, was crowned for the first time in 1968 in the Brazilian championship.

Ricardo Ferreti made his debut at Botafogo in his hometown, passing through Vasco da Gama. (Photo: Twitter / @ PumasGirls)

Del Botafogo, Ricardo passed to Vasco da Gama in 1975, where he ran with the same luck as in his previous team, the lack of minutes was a constant for the Brazilian winger, reason why a year later it was yielded to success, a team of less hierarchy in the Brazilian bay.

In the whole of the Fluminense neighborhood it could not be consolidated either. The same thing happened to Ferretti that some voices in football complain to the coach, his little interest in consolidating young promises within their teams. Given that He was never able to show himself in Brazilian soccer because no club gave him the opportunity to settle and make a career in the maximum circuit.

In 1977 he was contacted by the players’ representative Nicolas Gravina, that convinces him to go try Mexican soccer with him Atlas of Guadalajara. The footballer accepts the offer seeing that his future in Brazil would not be very promising And there began one of the most promising careers that we know of in Mexican soccer.

El Tuca came to Mexico to be one of the most remembered players in football and on the technical bench. (Photo: Twitter / @ futbolpor100pre)

First with those of The academy, where it descended at the end of that season, and later passed to a glorious and well-known step of consolidation with the Pumas from the National Autonomous University of Mexico, from 1978 to 1985, with a small second stage at the end of his career between 1990 and 1991.

Ricardo Ferretti, the famous leader with a peculiar humor is not found in any of the history books of Brazilian football, unlike his brother, and there are very few people in his native country who even know who he is.

A very different thing to the nation where he has been living for more than 40 years and has already written in the books one of the greatest stories in Mexican football, both as a player and as a technical director.

KEEP READING:

The day Tuca Ferretti prevented a fight between David Faitelson and the Bermúdez Dog

This is how Napoli congratulated Chucky Lozano for the Independence of Mexico

Who have been the best Mexican athletes in the history of national sport