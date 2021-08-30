Tuck Jagadish Film (2021) High Video: Forged, Roles, Tale, Free up Date

Tuck Jagadish is a Telugu language film. The film unencumber date is 10 September 2021. It has Aishwarya Rajesh, Nani and so forth within the solid. The film will movement on-line on Amazon High Video.

Tale

The plot is concerning the lifetime of a teenager. He has to stand tricky demanding situations and the shut ones are attacked. Issues take a flip as a couple of occasions spread. Will he be capable of struggle in opposition to injustice and live to tell the tale?

Tuck Jagadish Forged (High Video)

Nani as Jagadish Naidu

Aishwarya Rajesh as Chandra

Ritu Varma as Gummadi Varalakshmi

Jagapathi Babu

Daniel Balaji

Rao Ramesh

Praveen

Nassar

Thiruveer

Rohini

Devadarshini

Naresh

Director: Shiva Nirvana

Style: Circle of relatives, Romance, Motion

Language: Telugu

Free up Date: 10 September 2021