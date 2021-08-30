Tuck Jagadish Film (2021) High Video: Forged, Roles, Tale, Free up Date

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

Tuck Jagadish is a Telugu language film. The film unencumber date is 10 September 2021. It has Aishwarya Rajesh, Nani and so forth within the solid. The film will movement on-line on Amazon High Video.

Tale

The plot is concerning the lifetime of a teenager. He has to stand tricky demanding situations and the shut ones are attacked. Issues take a flip as a couple of occasions spread. Will he be capable of struggle in opposition to injustice and live to tell the tale?

Tuck Jagadish Forged (High Video)

  • Nani as Jagadish Naidu
  • Aishwarya Rajesh as Chandra
  • Ritu Varma as Gummadi Varalakshmi
  • Jagapathi Babu
  • Daniel Balaji
  • Rao Ramesh
  • Praveen
  • Nassar
  • Thiruveer
  • Rohini
  • Devadarshini
  • Naresh

Director: Shiva Nirvana
Style: Circle of relatives, Romance, Motion
Language: Telugu
Free up Date: 10 September 2021

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here