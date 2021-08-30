Tuck Jagadish Film (2021) High Video: Forged, Roles, Tale, Free up Date

Tuck Jagadish is a Telugu language film. The film unencumber date is 10 September 2021. It has Aishwarya Rajesh, Nani and so forth within the solid. The film will movement on-line on Amazon High Video.
Tale
The plot is concerning the lifetime of a teenager. He has to stand tricky demanding situations and the shut ones are attacked. Issues take a flip as a couple of occasions spread. Will he be capable of struggle in opposition to injustice and live to tell the tale?
Tuck Jagadish Forged (High Video)
- Nani as Jagadish Naidu
- Aishwarya Rajesh as Chandra
- Ritu Varma as Gummadi Varalakshmi
- Jagapathi Babu
- Daniel Balaji
- Rao Ramesh
- Praveen
- Nassar
- Thiruveer
- Rohini
- Devadarshini
- Naresh
Director: Shiva Nirvana
Style: Circle of relatives, Romance, Motion
Language: Telugu
Free up Date: 10 September 2021