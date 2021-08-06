Tuck Jagadish Telugu Film (2021) | Nani | Solid | Preview | Trailer | Songs | Date Of Newsletter

Tuck Jagadish is an Indian Telugu film starring Herbal famous person Nani within the name function. The movie is written and directed via Shiva Nirvana. Produced via Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi, Tuck Jagadish film options Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh in the important thing roles. Nani and director Shiva Nirvana staff up once more after the blockbuster Ninnu Kori. S Thaman composes the songs and background track for the movie. The actor introduced his upcoming mission Nani 26 with the poster on November 3, 2019 by the use of Twitter.

In line with resources, the Tuck Jagadish film shall be launched immediately at the OTT platform. It’s also reported that the streaming rights of Nani’s Tuck Jagadish film had been wrapped up via Amazon High Video.

 

Director Shiva Nirvana
Manufacturer Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddic
Situation Shiva Nirvana
Style Drama
Tale Shiva Nirvana
Starring Nani, Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajeshu
Tune S Thaman
digital camera operator Prasad Murella
Editor Prawin Pudic
Manufacturing corporate Shine displays
Date of newsletter 2021
Language Telugu

