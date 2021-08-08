Tuck Jagadish Telugu Film (2021) | Nani | Solid | Preview | Trailer | Songs

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

Tuck Jagadish is an Indian Telugu film starring Herbal celebrity Nani within the name position. The movie is written and directed by means of Shiva Nirvana. Produced by means of Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi, Tuck Jagadish film options Ritu Varma

and Aishwarya Rajesh in the important thing roles. Nani and director Shiva Nirvana group up once more after the blockbuster Ninnu Kori. S Thaman composes the songs and background song for the movie. The actor introduced his upcoming mission Nani 26 with the poster on November 3, 2019 by means of Twitter.

Consistent with resources, the Tuck Jagadish film might be launched immediately at the OTT platform. Additionally it is reported that the streaming rights of Nani’s Tuck Jagadish film have been wrapped up by means of Amazon High Video.

Director Shiva Nirvana
Manufacturer Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddic
Situation Shiva Nirvana
Style Drama
Tale Shiva Nirvana
Starring Nani, Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajeshu
Tune S Thaman
digital camera operator Prasad Murella
Editor Prawin Pudic
Manufacturing corporate Shine displays
Date of newsletter 2021
Language Telugu

Tuck Jagadish Poster

Tuck Jagadish Solid

Here’s the solid checklist of the impending Tamil film Tuck Jagadish,

  • nanic
  • Ritu Varma
  • Aishwarya Rajesh

Tuck Jagadish Teaser

Tuck Jagadish trailer

Tuck Jagadish Telugu Film Songs

Take a look at Nani and Ritu Varma’s Tuck Jagdish’s First Unmarried Inkosari Inkosari Music,

For Extra Telugu Cinema Information,

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here