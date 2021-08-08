Tuck Jagadish Telugu Film (2021) | Nani | Solid | Preview | Trailer | Songs

Tuck Jagadish is an Indian Telugu film starring Herbal celebrity Nani within the name position. The movie is written and directed by means of Shiva Nirvana. Produced by means of Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi, Tuck Jagadish film options Ritu Varma
and Aishwarya Rajesh in the important thing roles. Nani and director Shiva Nirvana group up once more after the blockbuster Ninnu Kori. S Thaman composes the songs and background song for the movie. The actor introduced his upcoming mission Nani 26 with the poster on November 3, 2019 by means of Twitter.
Consistent with resources, the Tuck Jagadish film might be launched immediately at the OTT platform. Additionally it is reported that the streaming rights of Nani’s Tuck Jagadish film have been wrapped up by means of Amazon High Video.
|Director
|Shiva Nirvana
|Manufacturer
|Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddic
|Situation
|Shiva Nirvana
|Style
|Drama
|Tale
|Shiva Nirvana
|Starring
|Nani, Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajeshu
|Tune
|S Thaman
|digital camera operator
|Prasad Murella
|Editor
|Prawin Pudic
|Manufacturing corporate
|Shine displays
|Date of newsletter
|2021
|Language
|Telugu
Tuck Jagadish Poster
Tuck Jagadish Solid
Here’s the solid checklist of the impending Tamil film Tuck Jagadish,
- nanic
- Ritu Varma
- Aishwarya Rajesh
Tuck Jagadish Teaser
Tuck Jagadish trailer
Tuck Jagadish Telugu Film Songs
Take a look at Nani and Ritu Varma’s Tuck Jagdish’s First Unmarried Inkosari Inkosari Music,
