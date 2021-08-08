Tuck Jagadish Telugu Film (2021) | Nani | Solid | Preview | Trailer | Songs

Tuck Jagadish is an Indian Telugu film starring Herbal celebrity Nani within the name position. The movie is written and directed by means of Shiva Nirvana. Produced by means of Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi, Tuck Jagadish film options Ritu Varma

and Aishwarya Rajesh in the important thing roles. Nani and director Shiva Nirvana group up once more after the blockbuster Ninnu Kori. S Thaman composes the songs and background song for the movie. The actor introduced his upcoming mission Nani 26 with the poster on November 3, 2019 by means of Twitter.

Consistent with resources, the Tuck Jagadish film might be launched immediately at the OTT platform. Additionally it is reported that the streaming rights of Nani’s Tuck Jagadish film have been wrapped up by means of Amazon High Video.

Director Shiva Nirvana Manufacturer Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddic Situation Shiva Nirvana Style Drama Tale Shiva Nirvana Starring Nani, Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajeshu Tune S Thaman digital camera operator Prasad Murella Editor Prawin Pudic Manufacturing corporate Shine displays Date of newsletter 2021 Language Telugu

Tuck Jagadish Poster

Tuck Jagadish Solid

Here’s the solid checklist of the impending Tamil film Tuck Jagadish,

nanic

Ritu Varma

Aishwarya Rajesh

Tuck Jagadish Teaser

Tuck Jagadish trailer

Tuck Jagadish Telugu Film Songs

Take a look at Nani and Ritu Varma’s Tuck Jagdish’s First Unmarried Inkosari Inkosari Music,

For Extra Telugu Cinema Information,