Tuck Jagadish Telugu Film (2021) | Nani | Solid | Teaser | Trailer | Songs | Free up Date

Tuck Jagadish is an Indian Telugu language film starring Herbal megastar Nani within the titular position. The movie used to be written and directed by way of Shiva Nirvana. Produced by way of Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi, Tuck Jagadish film options Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh in the important thing roles. Nani and director Shiva Nirvana collaborate all over again after the blockbuster hit Ninnu Kori. S Thaman shall be composing the songs and background ranking for the movie. The actor introduced his upcoming mission Nani 26 with the poster thru Twitter on 03 November 2019.
In keeping with resources, Tuck Jagadish film shall be launched immediately on OTT platform. Additionally it is reported that the streaming rights of Nani’s Tuck Jagadish movie had been bagged by way of Amazon Top Video.
|Director
|Shiva Nirvana
|Manufacturer
|Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi
|Screenplay
|Shiva Nirvana
|Style
|Drama
|Tale
|Shiva Nirvana
|Starring
|Nani, Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh
|Track
|S Thaman
|Cinematographer
|Prasad Murella
|Editor
|Prawin Pudi
|Manufacturing Corporate
|Shine Monitors
|Free up date
|2021
|Language
|Telugu
Tuck Jagadish Poster
Tuck Jagadish Solid
Listed here are the solid record of upcoming Tamil film Tuck Jagadish,
- Nani
- Ritu Varma
- Aishwarya Rajesh
Tuck Jagadish Teaser
Tuck Jagadish Trailer
Tuck Jagadish Telugu Film Songs
Watch the primary unmarried Inkosaari Inkosari track from Nani and Ritu Varma’s Tuck Jagdish,
