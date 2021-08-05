Tuck Jagadish Telugu Film (2021) | Nani | Solid | Teaser | Trailer | Songs | Free up Date

Tuck Jagadish is an Indian Telugu language film starring Herbal megastar Nani within the titular position. The movie used to be written and directed by way of Shiva Nirvana. Produced by way of Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi, Tuck Jagadish film options Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh in the important thing roles. Nani and director Shiva Nirvana collaborate all over again after the blockbuster hit Ninnu Kori. S Thaman shall be composing the songs and background ranking for the movie. The actor introduced his upcoming mission Nani 26 with the poster thru Twitter on 03 November 2019.

In keeping with resources, Tuck Jagadish film shall be launched immediately on OTT platform. Additionally it is reported that the streaming rights of Nani’s Tuck Jagadish movie had been bagged by way of Amazon Top Video.

Director Shiva Nirvana Manufacturer Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi Screenplay Shiva Nirvana Style Drama Tale Shiva Nirvana Starring Nani, Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh Track S Thaman Cinematographer Prasad Murella Editor Prawin Pudi Manufacturing Corporate Shine Monitors Free up date 2021 Language Telugu

Tuck Jagadish Poster

Tuck Jagadish Solid

Listed here are the solid record of upcoming Tamil film Tuck Jagadish,

Nani

Ritu Varma

Aishwarya Rajesh

Tuck Jagadish Teaser

Tuck Jagadish Trailer

Tuck Jagadish Telugu Film Songs

Watch the primary unmarried Inkosaari Inkosari track from Nani and Ritu Varma’s Tuck Jagdish,

