Tuck Tucker Useless: Animator for ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Was 59

Tuck Tucker, a veteran animator and storyboard director recognized for his work on “Hey Arnold!” and “SpongeBob SquarePants,” died on Dec. 22. He was 59.

Tucker’s household introduced his loss of life on Fb, writing: “It’s with a heavy and damaged coronary heart that the Tucker household publicizes the loss of life of Tuck Tucker, father, husband, son, brother, and uncle. We all know he was liked by all of these whom he met.” No reason for loss of life was given.

Born William Osborne Tucker III on Aug. 20, 1961, Tucker’s ardour for animation started at a younger age by way of watching cartoons together with his father. Tucker ultimately moved to Los Angeles to pursue a profession in animation, and bought his first job as a breakdown artist on the 1987 movie “Pinocchio and the Emperor of the Evening.” He additionally labored on “The Little Mermaid” in 1989, the tv collection “Rugrats” and over a dozen episodes of “The Simpsons” in 1996 as a personality format artist.

He was the storyboard director on 25 episodes of “Hey Arnold!” between 1996 and 1999, and went on to direct “Hey Arnold! The Film” in 2002 in addition to working because the supervising director on 19 episodes of the present between 1999 and 2004. Tucker was additionally well-known for his work on “SpongeBob SquarePants,” together with as a storyboard artist for “SpongeBob SquarePants The Film” in 2004 and because the supervising storyboard director for 47 episodes of the hit collection from 2007 to 2014. Tucker additionally wrote six episodes of the collection.

Tucker’s most up-to-date undertaking was as a storyboard revisionist for the upcoming “Bob’s Burgers” movie, which is at present in manufacturing. Past his work within the movie and tv trade, Tucker started educating graphic and animation design in 2015 at Longwood College in Farmville, Va.

“Hey Arnold!” creator Craig Bartlett paid tribute to Tucker on Instagram, writing: “A fantastic good friend, a grasp draftsman, a tireless sensible joker, a superb storyteller, the primary one I reached out to after I started ‘Hey Arnold!’ as a result of he was the very best board man I had ever met. I’ll all the time bear in mind him at his drafting board, arms blackened to the elbows with graphite, eraser shavings all over the place, bringing my characters to life. A killer work ethic, passionately into it. I’m so fortunate I started working with him for so a few years.”