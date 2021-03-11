Tucker Carlson Attacks Taylor Lorenz, New York Times Defends Reporter

The New York Times is defending reporter Taylor Lorenz after Fox Information anchor Tucker Carlson mocked her throughout a prolonged section in a Tuesday night time broadcast.

Carlson stated Lorenz, a tech and web tradition reporter, was “on the high of journalism’s repulsive little meals chain” and that she is “far youthful” and “a lot much less proficient” than different distinguished New York Times reporters in a section discussing “highly effective individuals claiming to be powerless.”

“You’d assume Taylor Lorenz would be glad about the outstanding good luck that she’s had. However no, she’s not,” Carlson stated. He then learn a tweet from Lorenz, posted on Worldwide Girls’s Day, saying how on-line harassment and smear campaigns have destroyed her life

For worldwide girls’s day please take into account supporting girls enduring on-line harassment. It’s not an exaggeration to say that the harassment and smear marketing campaign I’ve needed to endure over the previous 12 months has destroyed my life. Nobody ought to need to undergo this. — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) March 9, 2021

“Destroyed her life, actually? By most individuals’s requirements, Taylor Lorenz would appear to have a fairly good life, among the best lives within the nation, the truth is. A lot of persons are struggling proper now, however nobody is struggling fairly as a lot as Taylor Lorenz is struggling,” he continued.

On Wednesday, the New York Times launched a press release defending Lorenz and calling Carlson’s feedback “calculated and merciless.”

“In a now acquainted transfer, Tucker Carlson opened his present final night time by attacking a journalist. It was a calculated and merciless tactic, which he recurrently deploys to unleash a wave of harassment and vitriol at his meant goal,” the New York Times PR tweeted in a press release. “Taylor Lorenz is a proficient New York Times journalist doing well timed and important reporting. Journalists ought to be capable of do their jobs with out dealing with harassment.”

Our response to Tuesday night time’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” broadcast. pic.twitter.com/LkvaLjcRl5 — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) March 10, 2021

Lorenz additionally spoke out on Twitter, saying that Carlson’s repetition of her title served to encourage his viewers to harass her.

Folks being like “they’re making you well-known.” It’s not fame. They need their armies of followers to memorize your title and harass you wherever you go. pic.twitter.com/NQ0UQUbGBu — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) March 10, 2021

“No public determine or journalist is proof against respectable criticism of their reporting, claims or journalistic techniques,” stated Fox Information is a press release.

This isn’t the primary time a information outlet has pushed again towards Carlson’s inflammatory feedback about reporters. In October 2020, NBC Information stated Carlson “inspired harassment” towards reporter Brandy Zadrozny after she investigated the extremist plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, QAnon members and election misinformation.