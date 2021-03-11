General News

Tucker Carlson Attacks Taylor Lorenz, New York Times Defends Reporter

March 11, 2021
The New York Times is defending reporter Taylor Lorenz after Fox Information anchor Tucker Carlson mocked her throughout a prolonged section in a Tuesday night time broadcast.

Carlson stated Lorenz, a tech and web tradition reporter, was “on the high of journalism’s repulsive little meals chain” and that she is “far youthful” and “a lot much less proficient” than different distinguished New York Times reporters in a section discussing “highly effective individuals claiming to be powerless.”

“You’d assume Taylor Lorenz would be glad about the outstanding good luck that she’s had. However no, she’s not,” Carlson stated. He then learn a tweet from Lorenz, posted on Worldwide Girls’s Day, saying how on-line harassment and smear campaigns have destroyed her life

“Destroyed her life, actually? By most individuals’s requirements, Taylor Lorenz would appear to have a fairly good life, among the best lives within the nation, the truth is. A lot of persons are struggling proper now, however nobody is struggling fairly as a lot as Taylor Lorenz is struggling,” he continued.

On Wednesday, the New York Times launched a press release defending Lorenz and calling Carlson’s feedback “calculated and merciless.”

“In a now acquainted transfer, Tucker Carlson opened his present final night time by attacking a journalist. It was a calculated and merciless tactic, which he recurrently deploys to unleash a wave of harassment and vitriol at his meant goal,” the New York Times PR tweeted in a press release. “Taylor Lorenz is a proficient New York Times journalist doing well timed and important reporting. Journalists ought to be capable of do their jobs with out dealing with harassment.”

Lorenz additionally spoke out on Twitter, saying that Carlson’s repetition of her title served to encourage his viewers to harass her.

“No public determine or journalist is proof against respectable criticism of their reporting, claims or journalistic techniques,” stated Fox Information is a press release.

This isn’t the primary time a information outlet has pushed again towards Carlson’s inflammatory feedback about reporters. In October 2020, NBC Information stated Carlson “inspired harassment” towards reporter Brandy Zadrozny after she investigated the extremist plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, QAnon members and election misinformation.

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

