Tucker Carlson ‘Extortion’ Claim Lawsuit Is Dismissed

A federal choose has dismissed a lawsuit accusing Tucker Carlson of slander for stating {that a} mannequin who was paid $150,000 to remain quiet about her relationship with President Trump had engaged in “a basic case of extortion.”

Karen McDougal filed the swimsuit final 12 months, alleging that Carlson had broken her popularity by falsely accusing her of prison conduct. U.S. District Decide Mary Vyskocil dominated that Carlson’s assertion was rhetorical hyperbole, and subsequently doesn’t rise to the extent of defamation.

“Fox persuasively argues… that given Mr. Carlson’s popularity, any affordable viewer ‘arrive[s] with an applicable quantity of skepticism’ in regards to the statements he makes,” Vyskocil wrote. “Whether or not the Court docket frames Mr. Carlson’s statements as ‘exaggeration,’ ‘non-literal commentary,’ or just bloviating for his viewers, the conclusion stays the identical — the statements will not be actionable.”

Fox Information hailed the ruling, calling it a victory without spending a dime speech.

“Karen McDougal’s lawsuit tried to silence spirited opinion commentary on issues of public concern,” a community spokesperson stated. “The court docket right this moment held that the First Modification plainly prohibits such efforts to stifle free speech. The choice is a victory not only for Fox Information Media, however for all defenders of the First Modification.”

McDougal’s attorneys had argued that Fox Information had displayed “precise malice” towards her, which is the usual a plaintiff should meet when the accuser is a public determine. They pointed to 47 tweets issued by the president praising Carlson as proof that Carlson and the president have a pleasant relationship, and that subsequently Carlson is “personally and politically biased” within the president’s favor.

The plaintiff’s attorneys argued the case is much like a swimsuit introduced by former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin towards the New York Occasions over an editorial that falsely urged a hyperlink between Palin’s political speech and the Gabby Giffords capturing. That lawsuit survived a movement to dismiss and is headed to trial.

However Vyskocil held that the circumstances are totally different, and that McDougal’s allegations about Carlson’s motives had been speculative and conclusory.

The case bears some resemblance to a current swimsuit towards MSNBC host Rachel Maddow, over a phase by which she stated that One America Information Community “actually actually is paid Russian propaganda.” In that case, a choose dismissed the swimsuit, discovering that Maddow was giving an exaggerated opinion, and {that a} affordable viewer wouldn’t take the assertion as a literal truth.

In each circumstances, judges discovered that viewers are anticipated to know that within the context of a cable information present, statements they hear is probably not actually true.