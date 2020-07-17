Tucker Carlson Sells D.C. Residence, Buys Florida Property

Fox Information political commentator Tucker Carlson has offered his good-looking dwelling in Washington, D.C.’s leafy and prosperous Kent neighborhood for $3.95 million after he scooped up a $2.9 million dwelling hidden down a non-public lane amid riotous tropical foliage on a tiny barrier island off Florida’s Gulf Coast. The frozen meals inheritor turned paleoconservative firebrand pundit, at present on trip after Blake Neff, head author of his widespread nightly present (“Tucker Carlson Tonight”), resigned when a trove of racist web posts have been uncovered, didn’t understand a lot revenue on the D.C. residence he and his spouse Susan purchased nearly precisely three years in the past for $3.895 million. In late 2018, a gaggle of about 20 anti-fascist protestors gathered in entrance of the house in an aggressive protest that was damaged up by police and condemned by lots of Carlson’s supporters and detractors alike.

Listings held by Nancy Taylor Bubes at Washington Fantastic Properties present the roughly 7,400-square foot, stone-built abode has 5 bedrooms and 6.5 bogs. Different notable options embody beneficiant formal entertaining areas with ten-foot-high ceilings. Organized round a big island, the high-end connoisseur kitchen flows into an off-the-cuff eating space and household room, the latter with a raised-hearth stone hearth and each with transom-topped glass doorways to the yard. A completed basement features a household room, a workers/visitor bed room and a health club, whereas the higher ground provides 4 en suite visitor bedrooms plus a main bedroom full with vaulted ceilings, two walk-in closets and a spacious rest room. The quarter-acre property’s landscaped yard comes with a stone-paved coated patio that appears out over a tree-shaded stretch of garden, a swimming pool, an outside bathe and a sauna.

It’s not clear if the “Dancing with the Stars” alum plans to (or has already) put down new roots within the nation’s capital. However, at the very least so long as he doesn’t thoughts the continued Covid-19 outbreak that’s sweeping throughout the state, he can at all times retreat to his not too long ago acquired hideaway in an upscale neighborhood on Florida’s Gasparilla Island. Tax data present Carlson, who offered his 1/Three stake in The Day by day Caller for an undisclosed quantity in June (2020) to the conservative information and opinion web site’s co-founder Neil Patel, bought the late 1960s residence earlier this yr for $2.9 million. Advertising supplies and different on-line sources point out the roughly 3,000-square-foot single-level dwelling was designed by pioneering Sarasota modernist architect Ralph Twitchell and options elegant terrazzo flooring and loads of pecky cypress wooden paneling. The principle home, which spills out to a lushly planted courtyard eating terrace, has three bedrooms and three.5 bogs, whereas a poolside guesthouse provides one other bed room and loo.