TUDN vs TV Azteca: who won the highest rating in Mexico vs Costa Rica

The war of the television stations keeps its pulse in search of winning the rating of the Mexican team, since both TV Azteca What Televisa continue with different strategies to attract the public of Mexico in this beginning of the World Cup tie.

After the victory of the team led by Christian Martinoli and Luis Garcia last Thursday, August 2, when they obtained 6.5 rating points in the game Mexico vs Jamaica; this time they defeated the team they headed again Paco Villa, but they did it by a much longer margin and with a comeback included.

First it is necessary to mention that in the duel against Jamaicans, Televisa obtained 4.7 total rating points, so they lost by 1.8 points of difference in contrast to their opponent. In total, both television stations added 11.2 points of the Mexican audience in a game during the week. In the duel last Sunday before Costa Rica, the total audience to distribute reached 13.5 points.

Of the 13.5 total points collected by the company Nielsen IBOPE, TV Azteca he took the great victory by adding 8.1; instead, Televisa reached 5.4 and consummated a new defeat at the hands of the pair of Martinoli-García, this time at a weekend primetime game.

The abysmal difference was 2.7 points, a new broad victory on the part of Aztec Sports and where there are no statistics collected from the internet, a place where the trend is favorable to the application and page of TV Azteca, where it is always possible to tune in for free.

According to information collected by Carlos Ponce de León, director of the newspaper Record, an important comeback was consummated by Aztec Television, since in the previous programming, the dominant was Televisa with the movie of Madagascar 3.

Before the start of the commitment between Mexico and Costa Rica, the Canal 5 Televisa led the rating by 1.3 points of difference with respect to Azteca 7, who broadcast the animated film of The Jungle Book and that he lost to the movie of Madagascar.

From one moment to another, TV Azteca increased by 4.3 audience points and beat the comments of Oswaldo Sanchez in the cabin and Ana Caty Hernandez from the field, one of the great variants that the Chapultepec team has in the transmission.

Instead, despite the difficulties he had Luis Garcia in the first match of the tie, when he broadcast remotely and had audio deficiencies, Aztec Sports did not fight to be re-designated as the favorite option in Mexico to see the Tricolor.

The Mexican team defeated 0-1 to his similar of Costa Rica on matchday 2 of Octagonal Final from CONCACAF, after a penalty goal scored by Orbelín Pineda, the footballer of Blue Cross who entered the substitution at minute 40 to replace the injured Alexis vega.

This was Mexico’s second victory in the World Cup qualifier heading to Qatar 2022, classification in which it is leading with six units.

The next commitment will be next Wednesday, August 8 at 7 p.m., when it is measured with Panama at Rommel Fernández Stadium and where a new fight will be lived for the Mexican audience between Televisa and TV Azteca.

