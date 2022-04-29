Tuenti says goodbye forever: goodbye to a social network that marked a generation and to a mobile operator that never relaunched its name

Tuenti has just confirmed some rumors that had been circulating for a few days about its future: it is unifying with O2. Therefore, Tuenti, as a brand, disappears.

Four years ago, the same team of people who worked at Tuenti launched O2, within Telefónica. “Because of this, we have decided to unify Tuenti and O2” in a single brand.

The firm, which became a well-known Spanish social network before 2010 and in the first years of that decade, so much so that in our country it clearly overshadowed Facebook, it lost all its bellows until it died. In these boom years it had been bought by telephone. And it was reinvented, in Virtual Mobile Operator (OMV).

A few days ago, Xataka published this information from the trade union section of the CCOO of CATsa-Málaga, a telephone assistance center located in Andalusia, and which was titled “Fin Servicio Tuenti”: “Today We have learned through coordination that the Tuenti service ends on June 1. Training in O2 (service to which all affected workers will be relocated) start next Monday April 25”, the text stated.

What you should do if you are a Tuenti client





Customers of this operator should already have received an email (according to the Tuenti spokespersons have said) with the steps of the change process.

Tuenti will send an O2 SIM if you are a Tuenti contract customer, or Movistar if you are prepaid. If you do not have an updated delivery address, you have to do it from the Tuenti app or by writing to the support chat. When you receive the new SIM, you will have to request activation through the link that you have in the email or in the SMS that you will receive as notification of delivery of the SIM.

At the end of last year we already knew that Tuenti was encouraging its clients to switch to O2, so the plans for this merger do not seem to be anything new. This was not the first time this had happened, and on the previous occasion, Tuenti ended up eliminating the fiber service from its offer.