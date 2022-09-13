Tuesday the 13th: a movie with too many coincidences and what Alfred Hitchcock was hiding

A movie. “Tuesday the 13th” in English is “Friday the 13th” (Friday the 13th)

Alfred Hithcockthat gigantic film director and, even more, general myth of the seventh art and -above all- a man turned into a total cinematographic divinity, hid things. That’s how it is. She was hiding sinister, dark, creepy things. It is easy to check. In 1962, Francois Truffautanother great film director (first he was a critic who wrote for the classic magazine Cahiers du Cinema, then he got the bug of getting behind the cameras and made that jewel called the 400 blows, which everyone should see), traveled to Los Angeles to interview don Alfred. It was August 13 and Hitchcock was turning 63 years old.

The conversations continued for months and months in such a way that fifty hours of recorded tapes were reached, which finally made up the almost 500 pages of Cinema according to Hitchcock (Editorial Alliance), book signed by the interviewer Truffaut, which quickly became the bible for filmmakers, moviegoers and critics around the world. There Hitchcock talks about everything. But does he really talk about everything? Nope! hide things.

“Cinema according to Hitchcock”. A classic.

In 1960, Hitchcock had filmed Psychosis (Psychobased on a novel by Robert Bloch who, although he is best known for this text and especially for its film version, was a prolific writer of the noir and horror genre, a friend of HP Lovecraft and who even wrote a television series called Thrillerpresented by -we stand- Boris Karloff). It’s a great movie. Enormous.

The reader will remember her iconic shower scene when the protagonist is stabbed to death as violins, violas and cellos shriek through 50 chained takes over nearly three minutes. the actress was Janet Leigh. what an actress what does it take What movie. By the time the film was made, Janet Leigh She had been the mother of her first daughter, who was two years old and who was called, since she was little, Jamie Lee Curtis. Remember the reader this fact that will allow better understanding of the dark secret of Alfred Hitchcock.

In 1978 the film was released Halloweena classic horror film now, directed by John Carpenterin which Michael Myersa mentally unbalanced man, murders his sister, her bones go to the asylum, to escape 15 years later with a thirst for death and a white mask with which he will persecute adolescents who dare to even be near him. Who is the protagonist of the film? Well, nothing more and nothing less than Jamie Lee Curtis!

What will be the next film that appears, taking advantage of the honeys of success and the phenomenon that John Carpenter inaugurated with Jamie Lee, daughter of Janet Leigh? The reader can take a breath before continuing reading, since the film in question is Mars 13, yes, the day Jason goes out to kill teenage campers in Crystal Lake with the bloodiest methods. Tuesday the 13th, like the day these lines are published. The inauguration of the myth of Jason, how scary please But is there more to Carpenter and Hithcock?

“Psychosis”, by Robert Bloch.

Carpenter’s previous film is a telefilm called Someone is watching me, which is a clear tribute… to whom? The reader will have already guessed: Alfred Hitchcock y rear window, from 1954. Everything closes, everything connects, undoubtedly. And in those fifty hours of talk does Hitchcock mention any of this to Truffaut? Any! Because Alfred Hitchcock hide things. It can be shown.

So that there is no doubt about this exposition about the dark character of Alfred Hitchcock (which was not doubted from the beginning, it must be admitted) the reader will ask, this tuesday the 13thWhat phobia did the film director have: to fly? to the dark? to crocodiles? No. Let him be discovered, to his horror, by reading further: “eggs scare me, something more than fear, they disgust me. Those white, round things, without holes… Have you ever seen something more disgusting than the broken yolk of an egg overflowing with that yellow liquid?”, said the director of Vertigo. To the eggs! What being but one of the darkness could have ovophobia, phobia of eggs?

There will be no more. East Tuesday the 13th, don’t get married or embark. The latter especially due to the prohibitive price of tickets, both local and abroad.

