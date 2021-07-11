Tujhse Hai Raabta Hits A Milestone Of 700 Episodes

Television actors Reem Shaikh and Sehban Azim are ecstatic, with their provide “Tujhse Hai Raabta” completing 700 episodes. To have a good time the development, the cast and workforce accrued at the gadgets of the current and had a cake-cutting rite.

Mentioned Sehban: “I take into consideration myself lucky at the moment as we complete 700 episodes of ‘Tujhse Hai Raabta’. I’m thankful to the makers, the cast, the workforce, the writers, and everyone else engaged at the provide. We’ve were given worked exhausting jointly to permit us to score this milestone. Secondly, even though I’m sure each and every personnel supplies its greatest when it comes to any TV provide then again with this personnel, there’s a ‘Raabta’ that every one folks have and that’s out of the sector. It’s like we’ve got been supposed to be jointly in a gift and I thank God for it.”

Reem added: “I in reality can’t describe what I’m feeling correct now. I in truth in reality really feel Raabta is a gift which has noticed many ups and downs, then again however, we’ve all the time stood robust. God has showered his blessings in this found in a selected means and subsequently, we’ve been able to complete 700 episodes very easily and so much love.”

“I want to upload that Raabta has given me an extended family along with my greatest pals, Sehban, Poorva Di, Rajat and Shagun. Raabta is all the time going to be a part of me,” the actress added in regards to the Zee TV provide.

Must Be informed: Disha Patani Turns The Heat Up In A Leopard Print Bikini

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube