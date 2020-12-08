Tumblr Reveals 2020’s Top K-Pop Stars And More On The Site

Tumblr has now shared its 12 months in Evaluation, together with the rankings associated to Ok-pop!

The lists are based mostly on Tumblr’s “Fandometrics,” which rank probably the most talked-about entertainers and leisure matters on the positioning and monitor shifts in customers’ conversations.

BTS takes No. 4 on the general record of most-interacted matters on Tumblr in 2020, after coming in No. 2 in 2019 and No. 1 in 2018. In the meantime, Ok-pop takes the highest spot on the record of 2020’s Top Music Genres, whereas Korean Hip Hop is No. 14.

BTS stays No. 1 on the record of 2020’s Top Ok-pop Teams on Tumblr, with Stray Children holding their No. 2 spot from final 12 months too. ATEEZ rises six ranks to No. 3, EXO is available in fourth, and NCT 127 stays fifth this 12 months.

See the complete Top Ok-pop group record for 2020 under, with the numbers after names exhibiting their rise or fall on the chart in comparison with final 12 months. Names in daring are new on the chart.

1. BTS

2. Stray Children

3. ATEEZ +6

4. EXO -1

5. NCT 127

6. BLACKPINK +1

7. SEVENTEEN -1

8. MONSTA X -4

9. GOT7 -1

10. Crimson Velvet

11. TWICE

12. NCT Dream -2

13. LOONA

14. SHINee -2

15. SuperM +8

16. MAMAMOO -1

17. DAY6 -3

18. The Boyz -1

19. DreamCatcher

20. ITZY -2

21. TXT +5

22. NCT U

23. PENTAGON

24. ASTRO

25. Agust D (BTS’ Suga)

26. IU +7

27. A.C.E +7

28. Tremendous Junior -6

29. ONEUS +11

30. SF9

31. HyunA -3

32. Sunmi -11

33. Chungha -8

34. GFRIEND -7

35. NCT 2020

36. EVERGLOW +3

37. iKON -21

38. X1 -14

39. Ladies’ Technology -10

40. BIGBANG -9

41. IZ*ONE -5

42. (G)-IDLE +3

43. VICTON

44. VIXX -24

45. KARD -3

46. WJSN -5

47. CLC

48. Oh My Lady +2

49. Apink

50. WINNER -15

Tumblr has additionally shared a listing of the Top Ok-pop Stars in 2020, with BTS members as soon as once more scoring the highest seven spots (in the identical order as final 12 months).

1. Jungkook | BTS

2. Jimin | BTS

3. V | BTS

4. Suga | BTS

5. RM | BTS

6. Jin | BTS

7. J-Hope | BTS

8. Baekhyun | EXO/SuperM +1

9. Jaehyun | NCT +1

10. Taeyong | NCT/SuperM +1

11. Bang Chan | Stray Children -3

12. Taemin | SHINee/SuperM

13. Haechan | NCT +2

14. Kai | EXO/SuperM

15. Chanyeol | EXO -2

16. Mark | NCT/SuperM +5

17. Momo | TWICE +44

18. Jennie | BLACKPINK +9

19. Hyunjin | Stray Children -1

20. Ten | NCT/SuperM +9

21. Johnny | NCT +3

22. Yuta | NCT +6

23. Seonghwa | ATEEZ +46

24. Lucas | NCT/SuperM -1

25. Felix | Stray Children +1

26. Sehun | EXO -9

27. Seulgi | Crimson Velvet +19

28. Irene | Crimson Velvet +13

29. Jaemin | NCT -9

30. Han | Stray Children -11

31. Jeno | NCT -9

32. Jackson | GOT7 -1

33. San | ATEEZ +43

34. Doyoung | NCT -9

35. Hongjoong | ATEEZ +36

36. Lisa | BLACKPINK -1

37. Suho | EXO -3

38. Jisoo | BLACKPINK +6

39. Pleasure | Crimson Velvet +19

40. Wooyoung | ATEEZ +45

41. Renjun | NCT -11

42. Changbin | Stray Children -9

43. Lee Know | Stray Children -11

44. Chen | EXO -2

45. Hendery | NCT

46. Mingyu | SEVENTEEN +7

47. Yeosang | ATEEZ +46

48. Shownu | MONSTA X -8

49. Wonwoo | SEVENTEEN +13

50. Mingi | ATEEZ +45

51. Yunho | ATEEZ +41

52. Yeonjun | TXT +30

53. I.M | MONSTA X +7

54. Joohoney | MONSTA X -16

55. Xiaojun | NCT

56. Jungwoo | NCT -17

57. Sana | TWICE +15

58. Mina | TWICE +25

59. Kihyun | MONSTA X -16

60. WinWin | NCT -23

61. Chenle | NCT -4

62. Kun | NCT -15

63. YangYang | NCT

64. Yeri | Crimson Velvet +9

65. JB | GOT7 -16

66. Vernon | SEVENTEEN -1

67. Mark | GOT7 -3

68. Jinyoung | GOT7

69. Seungmin | Stray Children -15

70. Minhyuk | MONSTA X -11

71. Jonghyun | SHINee -23

72. Jeonghan | SEVENTEEN -20

73. Hoshi | SEVENTEEN -6

74. Taeil | NCT -19

75. Moonbyul | MAMAMOO +2

76. Woozi | SEVENTEEN -13

77. Hyungwon | MONSTA X -26

78. Soobin | TXT +16

79. I.N | Stray Children -29

80. Hwasa | MAMAMOO +6

81. Jongho | ATEEZ

82. Joshua | SEVENTEEN -7

83. Nayeon | TWICE +1

84. Yugyeom | GOT7 -14

85. BamBam | GOT7 -4

86. Tzuyu | TWICE +3

87. Jun | SEVENTEEN -7

88. Ryujin | ITZY

89. Xiumin | EXO -53

90. Chaeyoung | TWICE

91. Wendy | Crimson Velvet +7

92. Beomgyu | TXT

93. Jihyo | TWICE -5

94. The8 | SEVENTEEN -15

95. Seungkwan | SEVENTEEN -8

96. Dino | SEVENTEEN -5

97. Dahyun | TWICE +3

98. Photo voltaic | MAMAMOO -2

99. Youngjae | GOT7

100. JinSoul | LOONA