Tumblr Reveals 2020’s Top K-Pop Stars And More On The Site

Tumblr has now shared its 12 months in Evaluation, together with the rankings associated to Ok-pop!
The lists are based mostly on Tumblr’s “Fandometrics,” which rank probably the most talked-about entertainers and leisure matters on the positioning and monitor shifts in customers’ conversations.
BTS takes No. 4 on the general record of most-interacted matters on Tumblr in 2020, after coming in No. 2 in 2019 and No. 1 in 2018. In the meantime, Ok-pop takes the highest spot on the record of 2020’s Top Music Genres, whereas Korean Hip Hop is No. 14.
BTS stays No. 1 on the record of 2020’s Top Ok-pop Teams on Tumblr, with Stray Children holding their No. 2 spot from final 12 months too. ATEEZ rises six ranks to No. 3, EXO is available in fourth, and NCT 127 stays fifth this 12 months.
See the complete Top Ok-pop group record for 2020 under, with the numbers after names exhibiting their rise or fall on the chart in comparison with final 12 months. Names in daring are new on the chart.
1. BTS
2. Stray Children
3. ATEEZ +6
4. EXO -1
5. NCT 127
6. BLACKPINK +1
7. SEVENTEEN -1
8. MONSTA X -4
9. GOT7 -1
10. Crimson Velvet
11. TWICE
12. NCT Dream -2
13. LOONA
14. SHINee -2
15. SuperM +8
16. MAMAMOO -1
17. DAY6 -3
18. The Boyz -1
19. DreamCatcher
20. ITZY -2
21. TXT +5
22. NCT U
23. PENTAGON
24. ASTRO
25. Agust D (BTS’ Suga)
26. IU +7
27. A.C.E +7
28. Tremendous Junior -6
29. ONEUS +11
30. SF9
31. HyunA -3
32. Sunmi -11
33. Chungha -8
34. GFRIEND -7
35. NCT 2020
36. EVERGLOW +3
37. iKON -21
38. X1 -14
39. Ladies’ Technology -10
40. BIGBANG -9
41. IZ*ONE -5
42. (G)-IDLE +3
43. VICTON
44. VIXX -24
45. KARD -3
46. WJSN -5
47. CLC
48. Oh My Lady +2
49. Apink
50. WINNER -15
Tumblr has additionally shared a listing of the Top Ok-pop Stars in 2020, with BTS members as soon as once more scoring the highest seven spots (in the identical order as final 12 months).
1. Jungkook | BTS
2. Jimin | BTS
3. V | BTS
4. Suga | BTS
5. RM | BTS
6. Jin | BTS
7. J-Hope | BTS
8. Baekhyun | EXO/SuperM +1
9. Jaehyun | NCT +1
10. Taeyong | NCT/SuperM +1
11. Bang Chan | Stray Children -3
12. Taemin | SHINee/SuperM
13. Haechan | NCT +2
14. Kai | EXO/SuperM
15. Chanyeol | EXO -2
16. Mark | NCT/SuperM +5
17. Momo | TWICE +44
18. Jennie | BLACKPINK +9
19. Hyunjin | Stray Children -1
20. Ten | NCT/SuperM +9
21. Johnny | NCT +3
22. Yuta | NCT +6
23. Seonghwa | ATEEZ +46
24. Lucas | NCT/SuperM -1
25. Felix | Stray Children +1
26. Sehun | EXO -9
27. Seulgi | Crimson Velvet +19
28. Irene | Crimson Velvet +13
29. Jaemin | NCT -9
30. Han | Stray Children -11
31. Jeno | NCT -9
32. Jackson | GOT7 -1
33. San | ATEEZ +43
34. Doyoung | NCT -9
35. Hongjoong | ATEEZ +36
36. Lisa | BLACKPINK -1
37. Suho | EXO -3
38. Jisoo | BLACKPINK +6
39. Pleasure | Crimson Velvet +19
40. Wooyoung | ATEEZ +45
41. Renjun | NCT -11
42. Changbin | Stray Children -9
43. Lee Know | Stray Children -11
44. Chen | EXO -2
45. Hendery | NCT
46. Mingyu | SEVENTEEN +7
47. Yeosang | ATEEZ +46
48. Shownu | MONSTA X -8
49. Wonwoo | SEVENTEEN +13
50. Mingi | ATEEZ +45
51. Yunho | ATEEZ +41
52. Yeonjun | TXT +30
53. I.M | MONSTA X +7
54. Joohoney | MONSTA X -16
55. Xiaojun | NCT
56. Jungwoo | NCT -17
57. Sana | TWICE +15
58. Mina | TWICE +25
59. Kihyun | MONSTA X -16
60. WinWin | NCT -23
61. Chenle | NCT -4
62. Kun | NCT -15
63. YangYang | NCT
64. Yeri | Crimson Velvet +9
65. JB | GOT7 -16
66. Vernon | SEVENTEEN -1
67. Mark | GOT7 -3
68. Jinyoung | GOT7
69. Seungmin | Stray Children -15
70. Minhyuk | MONSTA X -11
71. Jonghyun | SHINee -23
72. Jeonghan | SEVENTEEN -20
73. Hoshi | SEVENTEEN -6
74. Taeil | NCT -19
75. Moonbyul | MAMAMOO +2
76. Woozi | SEVENTEEN -13
77. Hyungwon | MONSTA X -26
78. Soobin | TXT +16
79. I.N | Stray Children -29
80. Hwasa | MAMAMOO +6
81. Jongho | ATEEZ
82. Joshua | SEVENTEEN -7
83. Nayeon | TWICE +1
84. Yugyeom | GOT7 -14
85. BamBam | GOT7 -4
86. Tzuyu | TWICE +3
87. Jun | SEVENTEEN -7
88. Ryujin | ITZY
89. Xiumin | EXO -53
90. Chaeyoung | TWICE
91. Wendy | Crimson Velvet +7
92. Beomgyu | TXT
93. Jihyo | TWICE -5
94. The8 | SEVENTEEN -15
95. Seungkwan | SEVENTEEN -8
96. Dino | SEVENTEEN -5
97. Dahyun | TWICE +3
98. Photo voltaic | MAMAMOO -2
99. Youngjae | GOT7
100. JinSoul | LOONA
