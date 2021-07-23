Tumhara Charge Kya Hai: Requested the ladies looking forward to the cab at the road- what’s your fee? Then what took place…

Delhi, Hauz Khas Village Newest Information, Tumhara Charge Kya Hai: A video of Hauz Khas house within the nationwide capital Delhi may be very viral on social media. (Viral Video) Going down. Within the viral video, two women alleged {that a} staff of boys requested them to ‘fee’. On listening to this, the ladies began a ruckus, and then the lads began leaving from there. The incident took place when the ladies have been speaking to their buddies at the street and have been looking forward to their cabs. Then some boys of ‘Medium Age Crew’ got here there. Bearing in mind her as a intercourse employee, a boy from the gang requested, ‘What’s the fee?’Additionally Learn – Rat In Spain Parliament: The rat entered the Spanish Parliament, the speaker screamed, there used to be chaos, the MPs ran clear of the chair. Watch Viral Video

Listening to this, the ladies were given indignant and advised so much to the lads. The men apologized for this and ran away. The sufferer women narrated their complete ordeal by way of sharing the video on social media. A lady told- I had long gone to Hauz Khas village to celebration with my buddies. After the celebration used to be over, we have been looking forward to the cab and good friend. Then a gaggle of a few other folks got here to us, their age could be above 40.

The sufferer told- This staff got here to me and stated 'What's the fee?' I used to be shocked to listen to this. The incident took place inside of Hauz Khas Village round 10 pm. I shouted and requested what took place to you brother, and the way is that this fee asking. After we began shouting, that staff ran clear of there.

Delhi Fee for Ladies Leader Swati Maliwal has additionally reacted to this incident. Sharing the video of the incident, he stated {that a} shameful video has surfaced on social media. Within the video, some ladies from the North East alleged that they have been racially and sexually careworn by way of some other folks. Requested him ‘What’s your fee?’ This can be a very severe subject and spot is being issued to Delhi Police to sign in FIR.