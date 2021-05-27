Tumpa Ghosh (Actress) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Tumpa Ghosh (Actress) Peak, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Tumpa Ghosh is an Indian actress. She carried out in the preferred and a hit tv sequence Raage Anuraage, on Zee Bangla. Tumpa seemed in numerous day by day soaps similar to Beddeni Moluar Kotha, Rangiye Diye Jao and Agnijal. She gained the Zee Bangla Sonsar Sansar Awards.

Tumpa Ghosh was once born on 18 November 1993 within the Baganchara Village in Santipur (Nadia), West Bengal. She finished her commencement on the Institute of Engineering & Control (IEM), Kolkata.

Bio

Actual Identify Komal Sen Career Actress Date of Beginning 18 November 1993 Age (as in 2021) 28 Years Beginning Position Baganchara Village in Santipur (Nadia), West Bengal Nationality Indian House The town Santipur (Nadia), West Bengal Circle of relatives Mom : Now not To be had

Father : Now not To be had

Sister : Now not To be had

Brother : Now not To be had

Husband : Now not To be had Faith Hinduism Cope with Kolkata, West Bengal

Occupation

Tumpa debuted with the tv serial Bidhir Bidhan as Shyama broadcasted on Megastar Jalsha. Her debut display with Zee Bangla was once Raage Anuraage which was once very talked-about, and he or she were given favored by way of the target market for illustration of the double position within the position of the sequence.

In 2016, she seemed within the sequence Bedeni Moluar Kotha as Molua which was once aired on Zee Bangla. Later she featured in two displays of Megastar Jalsha Agnijal as Souraja within the 12 months 2016-17 and Jai Kali Kalkattawali portraying the position of Tanushree within the 12 months 2017. Her different sequence on Zee Bangla was once Rangiye Diye Jao as Shiluli.

In 2018-2020, Tumpa performed a outstanding position within the Colours Bangla sequence Nishir Daak as Shreemoyee. Tumpa served on a movie named Paan Supari that premiered at Zee Bangla Cinema within the 12 months 2015.

Schooling Main points and Extra

Faculty Now not Identified School Institute of Engineering & Control (IEM), Kolkata Instructional Qualification Postgraduate Debut Movie : Paan Supari (2015)

Tv: Bidhir Bidhan (2012) Awards Now not To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 4″ Ft Weight 53 Kg Determine Size 33-26-34 Eye Color Darkish Brown Hair Color Darkish Brown Spare time activities Studying, Dancing and Listening Track

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Unmarried Boyfriends Now not To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Internet Price Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Tumpa Ghosh is born and taken up within the Baganchara Village in Santipur (Nadia), West Bengal.

To transform an actress and financially reinforce her circle of relatives, she needed to keep away from her place of birth.

She received Zee Bangla Sonar Sansar Awards.

Debashree Roy is her position fashion.

From her youth, she had the dependancy of idolizing her and was once impressed by way of her to enroll in drama.

When you have extra information about Tumpa Ghosh. Please remark under we can up to date inside a hour.

Comparable