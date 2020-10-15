TuneCore Passes $2 Billion in Revenue

TuneCore, the digital music distribution service supplier for impartial artists, has handed the $2 billion mark, paying its roster of impartial artists a median of $1.2 million per day, in response to an announcement from the corporate, which states that TuneCore and its father or mother firm Imagine distribute roughly one third of the world’s digital music.

The corporate reported $1 billion earned by artists in July 2017 and simply over three years later, TuneCore artists have reached $2 billion (since inception).

TuneCore permits impartial artists to distribute their music to the corporate’s community of over 150 digital shops and streaming companies throughout the globe, together with Spotify, iTunes/Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, TikTok and Deezer. Artists retain 100% of their gross sales income and rights for an annual flat price.

Mentioned Andreea Gleeson, Chief Revenue Officer, TuneCore, “We’re right here to assist artists join with and develop audiences whereas maximizing their digital music income – that is our core mission. We’re displaying that indie artists can acquire an enormous fanbase and make some huge cash with TuneCore. We by no means use a center man and pay 100% of 100% of income from the shops on to artists, not like different distributors, a lot of which declare to pay artists 100% of their income, however in reality are distributed by or affliated with third events, who take a proportion off the highest. TuneCore is empowering indie artists, now greater than ever, to say F it and take management of their very own careers, there’s little holding them again anymore.”

Unbiased artists generated $873 million in 2019, up 32% from 2018, in response to MIDiA Analysis.

Matt Barrington, Chief Working Officer, TuneCore mentioned, “Right here’s the factor – TuneCore artists have earned $2 billion, and that is solely the start, with many new artists turning to TuneCore on daily basis. It proves that giving artists the management, permitting them true independence is a really highly effective and optimistic factor. And it additionally turns the normal music business mannequin on its head.”