Tunic DOES have a map and we will tell you where it is

Tunic can now be enjoyed putting ourselves in the shoes of this adorable little fox who will have to overcome a large number of challenges throughout a labyrinthine route, therefore, we may think that we cannot access the Mapbut the truth is that we can, so in the following guide we tell you how to access to the. Do not miss it!

Tunic guide: how to get the map

On Tunic we are not going to find a map from the beginning of the game, but we have to get it once we have started the game. In this case, the map is integrated within the manual pages that we find spread throughout the scenarios being somewhat special to what we are used to.

We can get it after ringing the bell in the Eastern Forest, which is the first area we find ourselves in, but for this we need to get the espada that allows us to cut the bushes, because if not, we can not pass. The map is located in the eastern part of the forest. In the image of the map below you can see the exact location. It will appear as a bright white object.





Once we have the map, we can access it from the manual, being able to see our location at all times. To do this, we will have to review the little fox icon on the page. As you can see, the following image marks the location of the map itself: